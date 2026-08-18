Haven Expands Strategic Advisory Board with Leaders in AI, Privacy, Cybersecurity and Growth

Veteran technology executives join Haven as the company advances browser-native security for individuals, families and organizations

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven today announced the appointment of Ken Rudin, Michelle Finneran Dennedy and Ren Chin to its Strategic Advisory Board. The three technology leaders bring decades of experience across artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, privacy, enterprise technology and company growth as Haven enters its next stage of development.

The browser has become central to how people work, communicate, manage their finances and navigate everyday life. Bad actors have followed, using increasingly sophisticated phishing attacks, impersonation, malicious websites and online scams to exploit the moments when people are most vulnerable. Haven is building browser-native security designed to stay ahead of those threats, providing protection for individuals, families, small businesses, managed service providers and enterprises.

MirrorTab, Inc., the company behind Haven, is unifying its browser security portfolio under the Haven brand. Its enterprise platform, currently known as MirrorTab, will transition to Haven for Enterprise as part of this broader brand evolution.

"The bad guys are already out there, and they are constantly finding new ways to take advantage of people online," said Brian Silverstein, founder and CEO of Haven. "We are building Haven to get ahead of them. Ken, Michelle and Ren each bring a distinct and incredibly valuable perspective that will help us anticipate where threats are going, build protection people can actually use and create a safer internet for individuals, families and organizations."

Together, the three advisors bring complementary expertise across the technologies, business models and trust frameworks shaping the future of digital security.

Ken Rudin is one of Silicon Valley's leading experts in AI, product growth and analytics. He has held senior leadership roles at Google, Meta, Zynga and ThoughtSpot, helping build and scale the data, analytics and growth organizations behind some of the world's most widely used technology platforms. He brings deep expertise in AI-driven product strategy, analytics and enterprise innovation.

Michelle Finneran Dennedy is an internationally recognized authority on privacy, cybersecurity and digital trust. A former Chief Privacy Officer at Cisco and McAfee, with previous leadership roles at Oracle and Sun Microsystems, she is also the co-author of The Privacy Engineer's Manifesto. Her work has helped shape how organizations embed privacy, trust and responsible data practices into technology by design.

Ren Chin is a seasoned technology executive with extensive experience helping high-growth enterprise software companies scale through product-led growth and go-to-market strategy. Throughout his career, he has advised and led SaaS organizations through critical stages of growth, bringing valuable expertise in commercializing emerging technologies and building category-leading businesses.

"Haven is addressing one of the most important security challenges facing people and organizations today," said Ken Rudin. "As more of our work and daily lives move into the browser, bad actors are becoming more sophisticated. Haven has an opportunity to use intelligence, data and product innovation to stay ahead of those threats."

"Privacy and security must evolve alongside the ways people use technology," said Michelle Finneran Dennedy. "Haven recognizes that trust cannot be added after the fact. It must be designed into the experience, helping individuals and families make safer decisions without making the internet harder to use."

"The browser has become one of the most important—and most exposed—parts of the modern technology environment," said Ren Chin. "Haven is building protection for where people and organizations increasingly face risk, and I am excited to help the company bring that vision to market."

The appointments strengthen Haven's ability to anticipate emerging threats and build browser security for individuals, families, teams and enterprises. The advisors will support the company across product strategy, privacy, enterprise growth, market development and category creation.

About Haven

Haven is a browser security company helping individuals, families and organizations navigate the internet with greater confidence. Its browser-native platform helps protect against phishing, impersonation, malicious websites, browser-based threats and online scams.

Haven provides free protection for individuals, Haven for Families for households, Haven for Business for teams and managed service providers, and Haven for Enterprise for organizations requiring advanced browser security and isolation. Haven is operated by MirrorTab, Inc.

For more information, visit www.starthaven.com.

Media Contact

Colin Britton

Haven / MirrorTab, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Haven