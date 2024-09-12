HAVEN HOSPICE ACQUIRED BY BRIGHTSPRING HEALTH SERVICES

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North Central Florida Hospice, Inc. and Haven Medical Group, LLC (collectively "Haven Hospice"), a Florida-based company for comprehensive hospice care services in 18 counties in north central Florida completed its sale of select assets to BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ: BTSG), a leading provider of home and community-based health services for complex populations, effective September 1, 2024. Haven Hospice's Mission remains unchanged: "Honoring life by providing comfort, care and compassion to individuals and families we serve." In a separate but related transaction, BrightSpring also acquired the Attic Resale Stores.

The Braff Group originated the transaction and served as the exclusive financial advisor to Haven Hospice.

Haven has been serving advanced illness needs in North Florida since 1979 and has been the recipient of the Circle of Life Award from the American Hospital Association for its excellence and innovation and has been recognized as a Florida Pacesetter for its leadership in promoting advance directives.

"For 45 years, Haven Hospice has been an award winning and a premier employer and provider of end-of-life care in north Florida. Facing a continued challenging reimbursement and regulatory oversight environment, Haven has strategically selected BrightSpring as the new caretaker of Haven's legacy going forward. As a leading and independent provider of home and community-based healthcare services, they have significantly more resources available to deliver improved outcomes with higher levels of satisfaction in a highly competitive provider marketplace. Haven's Foundation will continue to serve the needs of their local community through its philanthropic activities," commented Mark Kulik, The Braff Group Senior Managing Director who headed up the deal team.

