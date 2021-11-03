Haven Life and Lantern Launch Partnership to Help Destigmatize End-of-Life Planning for Customers

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Life, the customer centric life insurance agency backed and wholly owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), and Lantern, a public benefit corporation committed to helping people navigate life before and after a death, are launching a new partnership to make end-of-life planning easier for eligible Haven Term policyholders.

Lantern is an easy-to-use platform for proactively documenting end-of-life wishes. Through the platform, customers can plan their own remembrance, organize a bucket list, or even detail what happens to their TikTok and Twitter accounts after they are gone. In the event that a customer passes away, Lantern also provides guidance to loved ones and friends to manage the death.

Through the partnership, eligible Haven Term policyholders, through Haven Life Plus, will have lifetime access to Lantern's end-of-life planning services at no cost—including pre-planning and after-loss planning tools, as well as a one-to-one after-loss consultation. Haven Life Plus is a rider to the Haven Term policy that provides policyholders with benefits beyond life insurance that help them live healthier, fuller and more protected lives.

"While end-of-life planning has long been viewed as a taboo topic, people are actually eager to talk about it. In fact, more than two-thirds of our customers recently told us that they would be interested in a service that helped with end-of-life planning, with 77% saying they would be most interested in using the service for pre-planning purposes," explained John Latona, General Manager at Haven Life. "In partnering with Lantern, our goal is to emphasize that end-of-life planning should be celebrated. It is one of the most selfless things you can do for your loved ones and we want to make this process as easy for our customers as it was for them to purchase life insurance through Haven Life."

"One of the best ways to encourage people to think about their end-of-life wishes is to meet them where they already are. With this partnership, we can help Haven Life customers build on the essential first end-of-life planning step they've already taken--purchasing life insurance," explained Liz Eddy, CEO and co-founder of Lantern. "With that foundation in place, we are eager to help shared customers think about other end-of-life considerations, from legal documents to capturing their stories and advice for loved ones. Ultimately, Haven Life and Lantern are natural partners given our aligned missions of taking the stress out of long-term planning and protecting loved ones."

About Haven Life:

Haven Life Insurance Agency, LLC (Haven Life) is re-thinking how people financially protect the ones they love. Haven Life is committed to delivering exceptional products, delightful purchasing experiences, and meaningful moments of service to the modern life insurance customer.

Haven Life Plus (Plus) is the marketing name for the Plus Rider which is included as part of the Haven Term policy. The rider is not available in every state and is subject to change at any time. Neither Haven Life nor MassMutual are responsible for the provision of the benefits and services made accessible under the Plus Rider, which are provided by third party vendors (partners).

Haven Term is a Term Life Insurance Policy (ICC21 Haven Term in certain states, including NC) issued by C.M. Life Insurance Company (C.M. Life), Enfield, CT 06082. In New York (DTC-NY) and California (DTC-CA), and in other states it is issued by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), Springfield, MA 01111-0001.

About Lantern:

Lantern is an end-of-life planning platform that educates and equips organizations and individuals with all the tools, resources, and services needed for grief and end-of-life planning. With Lantern, you can feel confident you have everything in order. Lantern also partners with employers, life insurance companies, financial institutions, and beyond to serve best-in-class end-of-life and bereavement services to employees and clients. For more information, please visit https://www.lantern.co/ .

