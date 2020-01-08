Haven Life Announces Meaningful Growth In 2019

In 2019, 65.8% of Haven Term policyholders learned a new trick, including:

Taking the high road

Growing award-winning tomatoes

Negotiating with teenage children

Driving a moving van, during rush hour , in New York City (twice)

, in (twice) Writing statistical notation for hierarchical modeling

Additionally, while 64.6% of customers played it safe (something for all insurance agencies to rejoice about), many enjoyed inspiring new accomplishments:

"I went to Burning Man!"

"I published my own book"

"I got really into archery"

"We adopted our daughter"

"I flew in a hot air balloon"

Meanwhile, 72.3% of Haven Term policyholders felt lucky in 2019, sharing gratitude for:

Making new friends

Looking great at 40

Beating cancer and becoming a survivor

Finding a rare old coin on the beach

Renting a new home that allows for pets. Even 16 of them.

"The Haven Life community is such an incredible source of inspiration," said Haven Life General Manager John Latona, who successfully traveled to Greece with two toddlers last year. "As we close the book on 2019 and look forward to the year ahead, being able to celebrate their collective accomplishments brings us a remarkable sense of pride."

Haven Term policyholders are excited about 2020, with a staggering 96.1% looking forward to significant milestones in the year ahead:

"Becoming a father"

"Visiting my ancestor's home in Scotland "

" "Finishing my wooden sailboat project"

"Going to the Olympics"

"Another Haven Life Annual Report!"

Read the 2019 Haven Life Annual Report.

