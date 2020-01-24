Haven Life is Honored in Built In NYC's Prestigious Best Places to Work List in 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Life Insurance Agency (Haven Life) , the customer-centric life insurance innovator backed and wholly owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), today announced its inclusion in Built In NYC's list of Best Places to Work in 2020 . Companies are selected based on compensation data and employer benefits.

"Developing a rewarding company culture that makes people happy to come to work is extremely important to us at Haven Life," said Yaron Ben-Zvi, Co-Founder and CEO of Haven Life. "I'm proud to work alongside incredibly bright and kind individuals every day and am thrilled for our organization to be recognized as a great place to work in New York City."

Maria Christopoulos Katris, CEO and Co-Founder of Built In, said: "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our 2020 honorees. Built In aims to change lives by connecting talented tech professionals with jobs they were born to do. These companies have become part of that mission because they stand for more than just the work they're doing. They stand for their people and purpose."

She added: "We also extend our gratitude. These companies exemplify what it means to be an employer of choice for today's purpose-driven tech workforce. Writing about them inspires us daily and, in terms of our offering, gives us total confidence that the professionals who visit our websites will find work that gives them a strong sense of professional and personal meaning."

Headquartered in New York's Flatiron District and with a second office in downtown Boston, Haven Life is a team of more than 200 forward-thinking, customer-obsessed professionals who are transforming the life insurance industry with compassion, creativity and technology.

ABOUT HAVEN LIFE

Haven Life Insurance Agency, LLC is a life insurance startup, backed and wholly owned by MassMutual, that offers a simple online experience for buying high-quality and affordable coverage. Driven by a mission to make life less hard, we're committed to changing life insurance so that it's less time-consuming and far more rewarding.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Working in tech is a way of life. Built In helps people live it with purpose. Across the most vibrant tech hubs in the US, Built In helps tech professionals stay on top of tech news and trends, expand their networks and carve out futures at companies they believe in. Built In attracts a niche audience of 1 million tech professionals every month and, in 2019, the company hit a milestone, serving 1,100 companies annually. Built In recently launched BuiltIn.com, a national hub for tech trend coverage and resources to help professionals grow in their careers.

BEST PLACES TO WORK: METHODOLOGY

Built In's list rates companies algorithmically based on compensation data and employer benefits. Rank is determined by combining a company's score in each of these categories.

