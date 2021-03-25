Haven Life Is One of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance according to Great Place to Work® and Fortune

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Life , the customer-centric life insurance agency backed and wholly owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), is being recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™ by Great Place to Work and Fortune. The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 840,000 current employees across the United States. Haven Life ranks #15 on the list.

Workplaces that make this list are known for providing an outstanding culture and excellent employee experiences. According to Haven Life's survey results , 98 percent of employees said it's a great place to work compared to 59 percent of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. Other feedback from the survey included:

Ninety-nine percent (99%) said "management is honest and ethical in its business practices."

Ninety-eight percent (98%) believe "management's actions match its words."

Ninety-eight percent (98%) indicated that "people here are willing to give extra to get the job done."

Ninety-eight percent (98%) also stated: "I would strongly endorse my company to friends and family as a great place to work."

"During the past year, our team has truly upheld our values of being there for each other and for our customers," said Haven Life co-founder and CEO Yaron Ben-Zvi. "I'm proud of the purpose-driven culture we've built and am grateful to work alongside so many talented, caring and dedicated individuals."

Great Place to Work , a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluates more than 60 elements around team culture, employer benefits, and job satisfaction. Rankings are based on employee feedback in areas including the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie exists among the team.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance. These companies are meeting the moment. Not only have they pivoted to new ways of working, but their employees report an even better company culture than before COVID-19," said Michael C. Bush, CEO Great Place to Work®. "The leaders of these companies can expect excellent business results thanks to their inclusive, high-trust cultures."

In addition to this latest award for being a Best Workplace in Financial Services & Insurance, Haven Life has been recognized for being one of the Best Workplaces in the United States by Great Place to Work and Fortune. The insurtech also ranked as the second best place to work in NYC from the Built In NYC awards. And for its innovation in the fintech industry, Haven Life was named the Best Insurtech by Benzinga.

Haven Life is headquartered in New York's Flatiron District with a second office in downtown Boston. The team includes more than 300 forward-thinking, customer-obsessed professionals who are transforming the life insurance industry with compassion, creativity and technology. For more information about Haven Life, or to see open positions, visit HavenLife.com .

About Haven Life

Haven Life Insurance Agency, LLC (Haven Life) is re-thinking how people financially protect the ones they love. Haven Life is committed to delivering exceptional products, delightful purchasing experiences, and meaningful moments of service to the modern life insurance customer.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com.

