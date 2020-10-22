Haven Life Named One of the 2020 Best Small & Medium Workplaces™ by Great Place to Work® and Fortune

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Life , the customer-centric life insurance agency backed and wholly owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), is being recognized as one of the 2020 Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work and Fortune . The ranking considered more than 189,000 employees working at small- and medium-sized businesses in the United States. Haven Life ranked #53 on the overall list of best small and medium workplaces nationwide.

Workplaces that make this list are known for providing excellent employee experiences. According to Haven Life's Great Place to Work survey results , 98 percent of employees said it's a great place to work compared to 59 percent of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. Other feedback from the survey included:

Ninety-nine percent (99%) said "management is honest and ethical in its business practices."

Ninety-eight percent (98%) believe "management's actions match its words."

Ninety-eight percent (98%) indicated that "people here are willing to give extra to get the job done."

Ninety-eight percent (98%) also stated: "I would strongly endorse my company to friends and family as a great place to work."

"Our values are extremely important to us at Haven Life. We've built a culture where employees matter to each other and where we work together everyday to best serve customers," said co-founder and CEO Yaron Ben-Zvi. "I'm beyond proud that we adhere to these principles, even as we've grown to more than 300 employees and have become a leader in the insurtech industry. I feel incredibly fortunate to work alongside our team of kind, talented individuals who make Haven Life such a great place to work -- we're honored to be on this list."

Great Place to Work , a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. Rankings are based on employees' feedback in areas including the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team.

"Best Workplaces like Haven Life have built dynamic, flexible, and transparent workplaces founded on trust," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "This gives companies on this list a powerful opportunity not just to do well for their people, but also to do well for their businesses."

The Best Small & Medium Workplaces list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Haven Life also was ranked as a Best Workplace for New York by Great Place to Work and Fortune.

