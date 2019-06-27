Haven Life Partners With Aaptiv and Timeshifter to Bring Free Wellness Services to Its Customers

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Online life insurance agency Haven Life , backed and wholly owned by MassMutual, today announced that leading health and wellness services Aaptiv and Timeshifter will now be available at no cost to its customers as part of Haven Life Plus. An innovative rider to the Haven Term policy, Haven Life Plus provides term life insurance policyholders with benefits beyond coverage that help them live healthier, fuller and more protected lives.

Driven by customer input, year-long subscriptions for both fitness app Aaptiv and jet lag app Timeshifter are the first wellness services available as a benefit to the Haven Term policy, issued by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual). To date, the rider has included no cost or discounted access to an online will provider Trust & Will, digital safe deposit box LifeSite, and MinuteClinic health services inside CVS and Target stores.

"Our team is dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of policyholders and their families," said Yaron Ben-Zvi, Co-founder and CEO of Haven Life. "Plus is an important offering that lets us bring meaningful, everyday value to our customers' lives throughout the course of their 10, 20 or even 30-year policy."

Through a combination of anonymized application data and post-purchase research, Haven Life seeks to understand its customers and their priorities at any given stage in life. Haven Term policyholders are typically college-educated, married adults in their 30s, who are financially savvy, own a house, have young kids and like to travel. One even owns a bunch of cattle. A recent survey uncovered that healthy living, and specifically health and wellness apps, are an area of interest for the majority of respondents. Both Aaptiv and Timeshifter will help Haven Life customers live healthier in a way that conveniently fits into their routines and lifestyles.

Access to world-class personal training with Aaptiv

Aaptiv provides the guidance, motivation, and tools everyone needs to achieve their personal health goals. Serving a variety of fitness levels and exercise preferences, Aaptiv members have access to unlimited workout classes, training programs, a strong support community, and a custom coaching plan created by Aaptiv Coach. Leveraging sophisticated algorithms to create a personalized plan for every member, Coach offers a holistic approach to maintaining a healthy lifestyle - incorporating fitness, mindfulness, and healthy habits.

"We're excited to partner with Haven Life and to leverage both of our unique strengths to help people live healthier," said Aaptiv Founder and CEO, Ethan Agarwal. "We've helped transform the lives of many, and we look forward to welcoming Haven Life customers to the Aaptiv experience our members have come to love."

Eliminate jet lag and increase travel enjoyment with Timeshifter

Timeshifter, developed with Harvard Medical School Associate Professor Steven Lockley, Ph.D., leverages the latest research in sleep and circadian neuroscience to help eliminate jet lag. For both frequent and occasional travelers, jet lag can reduce travel enjoyment and have serious short and long-term effects on health, ranging from poor alertness and concentration to higher risk of illness and disease. Used by astronauts and elite athletes, Timeshifter's algorithms create personalized jet lag plans based on sleep pattern, chronotype, itinerary and other personal preferences to help users travel at their best. The app not only provides advice to alleviate the negative effects that jetlag can have on travel, such as insomnia but addresses the underlying disruption by resynchronizing the body to a new time zone. Whether Haven Life customers are traveling for business or going on vacation, the Timeshifter jet lag app can help optimize their enjoyment and health when traveling.

"Our aim with Haven Life Plus is to forge a simpler, more rewarding path for engaging life insurance customers beyond the point of purchase. The primary purpose of life insurance will always be to protect your loved ones in case you die, but it can also be something that makes your life easier while you're living," stated Ben-Zvi.

To learn more about the products and services offered through Haven Life Plus, visit havenlife.com/plus.html .

ABOUT HAVEN LIFE

Haven Life Insurance Agency, LLC is a life insurance startup, backed and wholly owned by MassMutual, that offers a simple online experience for buying high-quality and affordable coverage. Driven by a mission to make life less hard, we're committed to changing life insurance so that it's less time-consuming and far more rewarding.

Haven Term is a Term Life Insurance Policy (ICC17DTC) issued by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), Springfield, MA 01111 and offered exclusively through Haven Life Insurance Agency, LLC. Policy and rider form numbers and features may vary by state and may not be available in all states. In NY, Haven Term is DTC-NY 1017. Our agency license number in California is OK71922 and in Arkansas, 100139527.

Haven Life Plus (Plus) is the marketing name for the Plus Rider which is included as part of the Haven Term policy. The rider is not available in every state and is subject to change at any time. Neither Haven Life nor MassMutual are responsible for the provision of the benefits and services made accessible under the Plus Rider, which are provided by third party vendors (partners).

ABOUT AAPTIV

Aaptiv is a digital health company that provides members with guidance, motivation, and tools to help them live healthier lives. Launched in 2016, Aaptiv has transformed the lives of over 200K members in 20 countries around the world. Aaptiv's proprietary algorithms leverage its unique and ever growing dataset to deliver Aaptiv Coach, a highly-personalized digital coaching experience that helps members hit their goals through a custom health plan. Aaptiv also creates world-class workout content led by expert trainers across nearly a dozen of the most popular categories. Aaptiv has raised more than $55M from leading venture capital firms and top companies, including the Amazon Alexa Fund and Disney. To learn more, visit Aaptiv.com.

ABOUT TIMESHIFTER

Timeshifter® - The Jet Lag App® - is developed with world-renowned scientists, based on the latest research in sleep and circadian neuroscience. The same technology used by astronauts and elite athletes to perform at their best, is now available to you. With Timeshifter, you can create your own personalized jet lag plans based on your sleep pattern, chronotype, itinerary, and optional preferences such as pre-travel adjustment or the use of melatonin for even faster adaptation. Timeshifter incorporates a real-world Practicality Filter™, ensuring that the advice is realistic and easy to follow; there is also a unique Quick Turnaround™ feature for business travelers who want to be at their best during short business trips that are not long enough to allow full adjustment. An intuitive notification system provides the simple yet powerful advice, even while in-flight.

