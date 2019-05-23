Haven Tower Group Names Industry Leader Larry Roth Advisory Board Chairman

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Tower Group, LLC ("Haven Tower"), a strategic public relations and marketing agency focused on retail financial services, today announced the appointment of Larry Roth as Chairman of the firm's Board of Advisors. In this position, Mr. Roth will serve as a strategic counselor to Haven Tower's leadership with respect to the firm's continued growth plans, while also helping to build out and oversee a Board of Advisors comprised of seasoned executives and influencers from across the retail financial services sector.

With more than 30 years of senior leadership experience, Mr. Roth is Managing Partner of RLR Strategic Partners, a strategic consultancy and M&A advisory firm affiliated with Berkshire Global Advisors, the leading international investment bank. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of Clark Capital Management Group as well as Oppenheimer & Co., Inc. Previously, Mr. Roth served as CEO of AIG Advisor Group as well as CEO of Cetera Financial Group, two of the largest networks of independent financial advisors in the nation.

Joseph Kuo, President & Managing Partner of Haven Tower, said, "I'm delighted to welcome Larry Roth, a longstanding friend and trusted counselor, as the new Chairman of Haven Tower's Advisory Board. Larry's appointment to our Advisory Board underscores Haven Tower's commitment to driving growth that is thoughtful, long-term and prioritizes exceptional client service above all else. I look forward to working closely with Larry as we build out our Board to reinforce Haven Tower's position as the leading PR and marketing solutions agency for the retail wealth management space."

Larry Roth said, "I'm excited to serve as Chairman of the Advisory Board of Haven Tower, which has become, over the past eight years, the top strategic PR and marketing firm for the retail wealth management space. Haven Tower distinguishes itself by consistently delivering an exceptional client service experience that integrates intellectual horsepower and flawless execution with extensive and relevant media and influencer relationships. It's been a pleasure working closely with Joe Kuo and his seasoned team of professionals on some of the most complex and high stakes situations that our industry faces, and I look forward to supporting the firm's ongoing success in my new Board role."

About Haven Tower Group LLC

Haven Tower Group LLC is a strategic public relations and marketing agency focused on the retail wealth management space. Headquartered in the Los Angeles area, with a satellite presence in San Diego and Seattle, Haven Tower delivers comprehensive PR, corporate communications, digital marketing and brand strategy solutions to businesses across the country. While the agency's clients range from some of the largest retail financial services organizations to smaller and mid-sized firms, they all recognize the importance of effective reputation management, strategic communications and public visibility to business growth and success.

Haven Tower's clients include independent broker-dealers, registered investment adviser (RIA) and other wealth management firms, as well as industry associations, asset managers, third-party consultancies, boutique investment banks, succession planning lenders, fintech enterprises and other businesses that serve the retail wealth management space. For more information, please visit www.haventower.com.

