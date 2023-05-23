Haven Tower Group Recognized by Merit Marketing and Communications Awards

Wealth Management Industry-Focused Firm Receives Silver Award in PR & Communications Agency Category

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Tower Group LLC ("Haven Tower") – an award-winning, full-service public relations and marketing communications agency focused on wealth management clients – today announced it has been recognized by the Merit Awards, taking home a Silver Award in the PR & Communications Agency category for 2023. Haven Tower was the only firm specializing in financial services on this prestigious ranking of the three top agencies nationwide.

"We are honored to be included in this award category, encompassing the top three public relations and communications agencies in this year's Merit Awards," said Joseph Kuo, Chief Executive Officer & Founder of Haven Tower. "This is a testament to our firm's culture of collaboration, combined with our shared passion for consistently delivering an exceptional service experience to our clients. I am thankful for my colleagues for their tremendous teamwork, our clients for their partnership and the Merit Awards for spotlighting all that we do to advance the businesses of wealth management enterprises nationwide."

This is the latest recognition for Haven Tower, which has won multiple awards for excellence in PR, marketing communications and brand strategy since the firm's launch nearly 12 years ago. Most recently, MarTech Outlook named the firm to its Top Ten PR Agencies List for 2023. In 2021, WealthManagement.com recognized it for putting together the PR Campaign of the Year based on a strategic program developed and executed by Michael Dugan, Haven Tower's President & Managing Partner and Mitch Manning, Partner & Head of National Media.

Dugan added, "As the wealth management industry's leading PR, marketing communications and brand strategy agency, we focus on delivering outstanding service and high-impact results for our clients. As proud as we are to win awards like these, we get the most satisfaction from helping them elevate their brands, gain more visibility and achieve their growth goals."

The Merit Awards

The Merit Awards recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve. They acknowledge companies that have contributed to the market's continued growth worldwide. Seven awards programs are open to all organizations operating within each category. The Merit Awards' judges include respected journalists, executives, consultants, entrepreneurs, educators and the Merit Awards staff. Each category has a gold, silver and bronze-level recipient.

About Haven Tower Group LLC

Haven Tower Group LLC is an award-winning and full-service PR, marketing communications and brand strategy agency focused on the financial services sector, with a particular emphasis on supporting wealth management, wealthtech, asset management and insurance clients.

The firm's team of dedicated professionals across Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago and New York City develops and executes ongoing brand elevation programs, as well as PR and communications support for transactional, regulatory, crisis and other special situations. For more information, please visit https://haventower.com/.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Shim

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4865

[email protected]

SOURCE Haven Tower Group