Havencrest Homecare Platform, Avid Health at Home, Announces Acquisition in Illinois

News provided by

Havencrest Capital Management LLC

30 Oct, 2023, 09:30 ET

DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Havencrest Capital Management ("Havencrest"), a Dallas-based healthcare private equity firm, is pleased to announce the third acquisition under its Avid Health at Home ("Avid") platform: Independence 4 Seniors ("I4S"), a Chicago-area home care provider.

I4S has provided personalized home care for older adults in DuPage County and Western Cook County since 2002. I4S represents Avid's second acquisition in the Chicago market as Avid expands its presence in the Midwest.

"With three acquisitions in the last six months, Avid is showing strong momentum," commented Christopher W. Kersey, M.D., M.B.A., Founding Managing Partner of Havencrest. "Avid's team continues to successfully identify and integrate strategic acquisitions in attractive markets," Dr. Kersey stated.

According to Avid CEO Jen Lentz, "I4S will allow Avid to further establish its footprint in the Chicago market and provide critical density as we grow our patient population. We are very excited to partner with home care providers that share our passion for quality care and improving patients' lives."

ABOUT AVID HEALTH AT HOME

Avid is a non-medical home care platform headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Avid is committed to delivering high-quality care to individuals of all ages through partnerships with successful owner-operators in select geographic markets. Avid's goal is to expand access to home care while decreasing costs by providing value-based care and utilizing innovative technologies.

Avid is actively exploring new acquisition opportunities in home care across the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Mountain West geographies. For additional information about Avid, please visit www.avidhealthathome.com.

ABOUT HAVENCREST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Dallas-based Havencrest Capital Management is an investment manager of healthcare-focused private equity funds with more than $600M of assets under management (AUM). Havencrest comprises a leading team of investment professionals, Operating Partners and Senior Advisors, including many of the nation's leading healthcare entrepreneurs, corporate executives and public policy experts.

With its unique approach to partnering with founder-owned healthcare companies with EBITDA between $3M - $15M+, the Havencrest team has a successful track record in building leading companies that are changing the way healthcare is delivered in America. For additional information about Havencrest, please visit www.havencrest.com.

Contact: 
Tom Ruane
Havencrest Capital Management
[email protected]

SOURCE Havencrest Capital Management LLC

