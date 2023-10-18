Havencrest Homecare Platform, Avid Health at Home, Announces Acquisition in North Carolina

Havencrest Capital Management LLC

Oct. 18, 2023

DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Havencrest Capital Management ("Havencrest"), a Dallas-based healthcare private equity firm, is pleased to announce the second acquisition under its Avid Health at Home ("Avid") platform: Well Care Home Care ("WCHC"), the home care division of North Carolina-based Well Care Health.

As one of the leading providers of patient-centric home care in the state, WCHC has offices in 5 cities and 23 counties and is led by a team of talented professionals. WCHC will serve as Avid's flagship operation in the North Carolina market as Avid looks to expand further in the southeastern United States.

"We are very excited about the continued growth of Avid," commented Christopher W. Kersey, M.D., M.B.A., Founding Managing Partner of Havencrest. "Through its partnership with WCHC, Avid will be able to provide its innovative approach to care in new geographies," Dr. Kersey stated.

According to CEO Jen Lentz, "With its strong reputation for exceptional care, WCHC is a natural fit for the Avid platform, and we are eager to continue providing communities and patients throughout North Carolina with personalized and timely services."

ABOUT AVID HEALTH AT HOME

Avid is a non-medical home care platform headquartered in Chicago, IL. Avid is committed to delivering high-quality care to individuals of all ages through partnerships with successful owner-operators in select geographic markets. Avid's goal is to expand access to home care while decreasing costs by providing value-based care and utilizing innovative technologies.

Avid is actively exploring new acquisition opportunities in home care across the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Mountain West geographies. For additional information about Avid, please visit www.avidhealthathome.com.

ABOUT HAVENCREST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Dallas-based Havencrest Capital Management is an investment manager of healthcare-focused private equity funds with approximately $600M of assets under management (AUM). Havencrest comprises a leading team of investment professionals, Operating Partners and Senior Advisors, including many of the nation's leading healthcare entrepreneurs, corporate executives and public policy experts.

With its unique approach to partnering with founder-owned healthcare companies with EBITDA between $3M - $15M+, the Havencrest team has a successful track record in building leading companies that are changing the way healthcare is delivered in America. For additional information about Havencrest, please visit www.havencrest.com.

