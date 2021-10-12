Havenly And Reese's Book Club Announce Multi-Year Partnership To Bring Reading Rooms To Every Home And Celebrate Book Lovers Across The U.S.

DENVER, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Havenly, the largest online interior design service, announces its multi-year partnership with Reese's Book Club today. The two women-led brands are coming together to create a new home category through Havenly's design service to create Reading Rooms for any corner of any home. Together, both brands are on a mission to engage with book lovers and celebrate the joy of reading by providing comfort and relaxation needed to escape into an amazing story.

Havenly's team completes hundreds of thousands of designs each year, making them the go-to source for in-home design inspiration and personalized home shopping service across the country. Now, customers can visit Havenly.com/reading-room to build their personalized Reading Room with the guidance of a Havenly design expert starting at $79. Consumers will be prompted to take a style quiz before their matched interior designer turns their Reading Room vision into a reality with custom 3D specifications to suit rooms of all sizes and a curated shopping list of pieces of furniture from notable brands that can be purchased on the spot.

"We are thrilled to partner with Reese's Book Club to celebrate book lovers and bring a new category to our design offerings. We are both fully female led teams and we are dedicated to servicing the female/female identifying community to further the mission that women can rule their lives and still take a break for themselves," said Lee Mayer, CEO and Co-Founder of Havenly. "This partnership is solely focused around creating a more productive and positive type of self-care based on relaxation, comfort and accessibility. Havenly is the go-to destination for those looking for design, inspiration, and curated home product recommendations, and we are excited to partner with Reese's Book Club to make it fun for book lovers to reimagine the space where they enjoy what they love most—to read."

"Reese's Book Club celebrates booklovers and we want our members to feel as inspired by their reading spaces as they are about what they're reading," said Sarah Harden, CEO of Hello Sunshine. "Havenly is the perfect partner to bring these Reading Room's to life, and in doing so support women to take a break and read more!"

To learn more about the Havenly and Reese's Book Club partnership, please visit: www.havenly.com and www.reesesbookclub.com .

About Havenly

Havenly is the largest online interior design service that makes expert design accessible to anyone, regardless of budget or location. Havenly, founded by Lee Mayer, is a network of professional, highly screened and trained interior designers who create custom visual designs based on the client's unique style choices. They create hundreds of thousands of designs per year, making them the go-to source for in-home design inspiration across the country. Havenly's ecommerce platform is connected to hundreds of retailers for clients to make direct purchases with the guaranteed best prices. Start designing your space at Havenly.com or on the Havenly App, available on Apple App Store.

About Hello Sunshine

Founded by Reese Witherspoon, Hello Sunshine is a media company that puts women at the center of every story it creates, celebrates and discovers. Hello Sunshine tells stories across all platforms – from scripted and unscripted television, feature films, animated series, podcasts, audio storytelling, and digital series – all shining a light on where women are now and helping them chart a new path forward. Hello Sunshine is also home to Reese's Book Club and the newly launched RBC App. Fast growing in reach and influence, this community is propelled by meaningful connections with stories, authors and fellow members. Recently Hello Sunshine acquired Sara Rea's SKR Production to expand its unscripted content and also announced the launch of their Kids & Animation Division to create content that celebrates a younger audience. Hello Sunshine was named the #2 Most Innovative Company in Media for 2020 by Fast Company Magazine and one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential Companies of 2021.

