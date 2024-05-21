Havenpark Communities Awards Academic Scholarships to 42 Residents

Havenpark Communities

May 21, 2024, 10:00 ET

Havenpark hits milestone of 100+ academic scholarships awarded since its inception

OREM, Utah, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Havenpark Communities, an operator and developer of manufactured home communities across the country, announced it awarded academic scholarships to 42 residents as part of its Education Success Program, which includes mentoring and ongoing academic support in addition to scholarship funds. The recipients, representing 24 different Havenpark communities, will receive up to $10,000 annually to cover higher education expenses.

2024 Havenpark Scholarship Winners
Since starting the program in 2021, Havenpark has awarded scholarships to 101 students and celebrated six who completed their studies last year. To welcome the 2024 cohort, Havenpark held a virtual ceremony on May 2 to recognize each recipient.

At the May 2 ceremony, Havenpark announced it would rename the scholarship to the J. Anthony Antonelli Scholarship to honor the legacy of its late chairman and co-founder who passed away this year. Antonelli faced several educational barriers during his childhood while growing up in a mobile home community, which ultimately inspired him to establish the Education Success Program.

"The Education Success Program is Havenpark's signature philanthropic platform dedicated to investing back into our residents and communities," said Ramie Rajabi, President of Havenpark Communities. "I'm confident each of these individuals will accomplish their most ambitious goals through higher education, and we're thrilled to be a part of that journey."

Havenpark awarded $162,000 in new scholarships this year and will continue to invest at least $500,000 a year in the Education Success Program as part of its annual pledge, supporting academic scholarships, mentorship opportunities, and the Springboard to Success Club, an online platform accessible to residents interested in pursuing additional educational opportunities. 

"To see these results after entering only the fourth year of our Education Success Program has been inspiring to not only me but the entire Havenpark staff," said Dr. Jason Hale, Director of Education Success. "One of the many ways we create caring communities is by increasing college access, and we look forward to supporting these students every step of the way as they achieve their life aspirations."

Scholarship applications are open to all residents in high school and college, as well as adults looking to further their education. This year, 73 percent of recipients are first-generation college students, and 74 percent plan to attend a 4-year college or university.

Havenpark Communities is proud to announce our 2024 Class of the Education Success Program:

Alyssa BinkowskiAuburn, Alabama

Chaney Grace BritnellAuburn, Alabama

Bridget CobbAuburn, Alabama

Skylar JohnsonAuburn, Alabama

Gracie LynnAuburn, Alabama

Alexander SimmonsAuburn, Alabama

Joshua MincksMesa, Arizona

Gabriela Gonzalez VenegasFort Collins, Colorado

Henry DePew – Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

Abdou Razac IbrahimIowa City, Iowa

Jason WilsonIowa City, Iowa

Emma BartaNorth Liberty, Iowa

Evan MeyerNorth Liberty, Iowa

Angel MartinezWaukee, Iowa

Zoey BlanchardAdrian, Michigan

Kelissa MirandaClarkston, Michigan

Ariana HennesseyChesterfield, Michigan

Katlyn LaforgeChesterfield, Michigan

Kaileigh GarzaFenton, Michigan

Mallorie HollenbeckMidland, Michigan

Mariah NorthMidland, Michigan

Jason KayTraverse City, Michigan

Kayleen ScottTraverse City, Michigan

Amirsalar Firouzeh – Blaine, Minnesota

Sarai Avalos QuirozBlaine, Minnesota

Jesus BoitesChaska, Minnesota

Kelly RosasChaska, Minnesota

Avery FredericksHastings, Minnesota

Audrey HallBismarck, North Dakota

Jack ManzoAmherst, Ohio

Tricia WebbAmherst, Ohio

Danika Mier y Teran – Fairfield, Ohio

Patrick PriceLockbourne, Ohio

Obed Valencia De RosasConroe, Texas

Brittany CaseHowe, Texas

Sharon CookHowe, Texas

Brian AvilaKaty, Texas

Andy Cano-AvilaKaty, Texas

Clarissa CarranzaKaty, Texas

Dafne GomezKaty, Texas

Jennifer Flores MathaKaty, Texas

Magaly Martinez SanchezKaty, Texas 

To be considered, students must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 2.0 and confirmation of full-time or part-time enrollment to an accredited two-year or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school in the United States for the entire 2024-2025 academic year. Recipients must also live in a Havenpark community or have a parent or guardian who resides in one. Awards are transferable from a two-year program to a four-year program and vice versa.

About Havenpark

Havenpark is an operator and developer of manufactured home communities and makes caring communities attainable for responsible residents across America. Since 2017, Havenpark has sourced and installed over 4,000 new factory-built homes, providing quality, affordable living to over 10,000 Americans across the country. In 2023, Havenpark added 339 new affordable homes across the country and has committed to adding another 226 in 2024. Havenpark believes in respectful and professional management, well-maintained communities, and attainable homeownership. Havenpark makes long-term investments in its communities, providing enduring value for current and future residents.

Media Contact: Jenny Werwa, [email protected]

SOURCE Havenpark Communities

