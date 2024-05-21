Havenpark Communities Awards Academic Scholarships to 42 Residents
May 21, 2024, 10:00 ET
Havenpark hits milestone of 100+ academic scholarships awarded since its inception
OREM, Utah, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Havenpark Communities, an operator and developer of manufactured home communities across the country, announced it awarded academic scholarships to 42 residents as part of its Education Success Program, which includes mentoring and ongoing academic support in addition to scholarship funds. The recipients, representing 24 different Havenpark communities, will receive up to $10,000 annually to cover higher education expenses.
Since starting the program in 2021, Havenpark has awarded scholarships to 101 students and celebrated six who completed their studies last year. To welcome the 2024 cohort, Havenpark held a virtual ceremony on May 2 to recognize each recipient.
At the May 2 ceremony, Havenpark announced it would rename the scholarship to the J. Anthony Antonelli Scholarship to honor the legacy of its late chairman and co-founder who passed away this year. Antonelli faced several educational barriers during his childhood while growing up in a mobile home community, which ultimately inspired him to establish the Education Success Program.
"The Education Success Program is Havenpark's signature philanthropic platform dedicated to investing back into our residents and communities," said Ramie Rajabi, President of Havenpark Communities. "I'm confident each of these individuals will accomplish their most ambitious goals through higher education, and we're thrilled to be a part of that journey."
Havenpark awarded $162,000 in new scholarships this year and will continue to invest at least $500,000 a year in the Education Success Program as part of its annual pledge, supporting academic scholarships, mentorship opportunities, and the Springboard to Success Club, an online platform accessible to residents interested in pursuing additional educational opportunities.
"To see these results after entering only the fourth year of our Education Success Program has been inspiring to not only me but the entire Havenpark staff," said Dr. Jason Hale, Director of Education Success. "One of the many ways we create caring communities is by increasing college access, and we look forward to supporting these students every step of the way as they achieve their life aspirations."
Scholarship applications are open to all residents in high school and college, as well as adults looking to further their education. This year, 73 percent of recipients are first-generation college students, and 74 percent plan to attend a 4-year college or university.
Havenpark Communities is proud to announce our 2024 Class of the Education Success Program:
Alyssa Binkowski – Auburn, Alabama
Chaney Grace Britnell – Auburn, Alabama
Bridget Cobb – Auburn, Alabama
Skylar Johnson – Auburn, Alabama
Gracie Lynn – Auburn, Alabama
Alexander Simmons – Auburn, Alabama
Joshua Mincks – Mesa, Arizona
Gabriela Gonzalez Venegas – Fort Collins, Colorado
Henry DePew – Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
Abdou Razac Ibrahim – Iowa City, Iowa
Jason Wilson – Iowa City, Iowa
Emma Barta – North Liberty, Iowa
Evan Meyer – North Liberty, Iowa
Angel Martinez – Waukee, Iowa
Zoey Blanchard – Adrian, Michigan
Kelissa Miranda – Clarkston, Michigan
Ariana Hennessey – Chesterfield, Michigan
Katlyn Laforge – Chesterfield, Michigan
Kaileigh Garza – Fenton, Michigan
Mallorie Hollenbeck – Midland, Michigan
Mariah North – Midland, Michigan
Jason Kay – Traverse City, Michigan
Kayleen Scott – Traverse City, Michigan
Amirsalar Firouzeh – Blaine, Minnesota
Sarai Avalos Quiroz – Blaine, Minnesota
Jesus Boites – Chaska, Minnesota
Kelly Rosas – Chaska, Minnesota
Avery Fredericks – Hastings, Minnesota
Audrey Hall – Bismarck, North Dakota
Jack Manzo – Amherst, Ohio
Tricia Webb – Amherst, Ohio
Danika Mier y Teran – Fairfield, Ohio
Patrick Price – Lockbourne, Ohio
Obed Valencia De Rosas – Conroe, Texas
Brittany Case – Howe, Texas
Sharon Cook – Howe, Texas
Brian Avila – Katy, Texas
Andy Cano-Avila – Katy, Texas
Clarissa Carranza – Katy, Texas
Dafne Gomez – Katy, Texas
Jennifer Flores Matha – Katy, Texas
Magaly Martinez Sanchez – Katy, Texas
To be considered, students must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 2.0 and confirmation of full-time or part-time enrollment to an accredited two-year or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school in the United States for the entire 2024-2025 academic year. Recipients must also live in a Havenpark community or have a parent or guardian who resides in one. Awards are transferable from a two-year program to a four-year program and vice versa.
About Havenpark
Havenpark is an operator and developer of manufactured home communities and makes caring communities attainable for responsible residents across America. Since 2017, Havenpark has sourced and installed over 4,000 new factory-built homes, providing quality, affordable living to over 10,000 Americans across the country. In 2023, Havenpark added 339 new affordable homes across the country and has committed to adding another 226 in 2024. Havenpark believes in respectful and professional management, well-maintained communities, and attainable homeownership. Havenpark makes long-term investments in its communities, providing enduring value for current and future residents.
Media Contact: Jenny Werwa, [email protected]
SOURCE Havenpark Communities
Share this article