Havenpark Communities Awards Academic Scholarships to 42 Residents

Havenpark hits milestone of 100+ academic scholarships awarded since its inception

OREM, Utah, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Havenpark Communities, an operator and developer of manufactured home communities across the country, announced it awarded academic scholarships to 42 residents as part of its Education Success Program, which includes mentoring and ongoing academic support in addition to scholarship funds. The recipients, representing 24 different Havenpark communities, will receive up to $10,000 annually to cover higher education expenses.

2024 Havenpark Scholarship Winners

Since starting the program in 2021, Havenpark has awarded scholarships to 101 students and celebrated six who completed their studies last year. To welcome the 2024 cohort, Havenpark held a virtual ceremony on May 2 to recognize each recipient.

At the May 2 ceremony, Havenpark announced it would rename the scholarship to the J. Anthony Antonelli Scholarship to honor the legacy of its late chairman and co-founder who passed away this year. Antonelli faced several educational barriers during his childhood while growing up in a mobile home community, which ultimately inspired him to establish the Education Success Program.

"The Education Success Program is Havenpark's signature philanthropic platform dedicated to investing back into our residents and communities," said Ramie Rajabi, President of Havenpark Communities. "I'm confident each of these individuals will accomplish their most ambitious goals through higher education, and we're thrilled to be a part of that journey."

Havenpark awarded $162,000 in new scholarships this year and will continue to invest at least $500,000 a year in the Education Success Program as part of its annual pledge, supporting academic scholarships, mentorship opportunities, and the Springboard to Success Club, an online platform accessible to residents interested in pursuing additional educational opportunities.

"To see these results after entering only the fourth year of our Education Success Program has been inspiring to not only me but the entire Havenpark staff," said Dr. Jason Hale, Director of Education Success. "One of the many ways we create caring communities is by increasing college access, and we look forward to supporting these students every step of the way as they achieve their life aspirations."

Scholarship applications are open to all residents in high school and college, as well as adults looking to further their education. This year, 73 percent of recipients are first-generation college students, and 74 percent plan to attend a 4-year college or university.

Havenpark Communities is proud to announce our 2024 Class of the Education Success Program:

Alyssa Binkowski – Auburn, Alabama

Chaney Grace Britnell – Auburn, Alabama

Bridget Cobb – Auburn, Alabama

Skylar Johnson – Auburn, Alabama

Gracie Lynn – Auburn, Alabama

Alexander Simmons – Auburn, Alabama

Joshua Mincks – Mesa, Arizona

Gabriela Gonzalez Venegas – Fort Collins, Colorado

Henry DePew – Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

Abdou Razac Ibrahim – Iowa City, Iowa

Jason Wilson – Iowa City, Iowa

Emma Barta – North Liberty, Iowa

Evan Meyer – North Liberty, Iowa

Angel Martinez – Waukee, Iowa

Zoey Blanchard – Adrian, Michigan

Kelissa Miranda – Clarkston, Michigan

Ariana Hennessey – Chesterfield, Michigan

Katlyn Laforge – Chesterfield, Michigan

Kaileigh Garza – Fenton, Michigan

Mallorie Hollenbeck – Midland, Michigan

Mariah North – Midland, Michigan

Jason Kay – Traverse City, Michigan

Kayleen Scott – Traverse City, Michigan

Amirsalar Firouzeh – Blaine, Minnesota

Sarai Avalos Quiroz – Blaine, Minnesota

Jesus Boites – Chaska, Minnesota

Kelly Rosas – Chaska, Minnesota

Avery Fredericks – Hastings, Minnesota

Audrey Hall – Bismarck, North Dakota

Jack Manzo – Amherst, Ohio

Tricia Webb – Amherst, Ohio

Danika Mier y Teran – Fairfield, Ohio

Patrick Price – Lockbourne, Ohio

Obed Valencia De Rosas – Conroe, Texas

Brittany Case – Howe, Texas

Sharon Cook – Howe, Texas

Brian Avila – Katy, Texas

Andy Cano-Avila – Katy, Texas

Clarissa Carranza – Katy, Texas

Dafne Gomez – Katy, Texas

Jennifer Flores Matha – Katy, Texas

Magaly Martinez Sanchez – Katy, Texas

To be considered, students must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 2.0 and confirmation of full-time or part-time enrollment to an accredited two-year or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school in the United States for the entire 2024-2025 academic year. Recipients must also live in a Havenpark community or have a parent or guardian who resides in one. Awards are transferable from a two-year program to a four-year program and vice versa.

About Havenpark

Havenpark is an operator and developer of manufactured home communities and makes caring communities attainable for responsible residents across America. Since 2017, Havenpark has sourced and installed over 4,000 new factory-built homes, providing quality, affordable living to over 10,000 Americans across the country. In 2023, Havenpark added 339 new affordable homes across the country and has committed to adding another 226 in 2024. Havenpark believes in respectful and professional management, well-maintained communities, and attainable homeownership. Havenpark makes long-term investments in its communities, providing enduring value for current and future residents.

