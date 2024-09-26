OREM, Utah, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Havenpark Communities, an operator and developer of manufactured home communities, is proud to share its significant progress to meet and exceed an ambitious goal of $27.6 million in capital improvements across its communities in 2024. The investments, which will total $30.1 million by year's end, are part of Havenpark's commitment to providing current and future residents with well-maintained properties that add to curb appeal, increase safety, accessibility and enjoyment, and sustain enduring value. These improvements will also increase the resale value of homes for existing residents.

Havenpark Communities is On Track to Reinvest $30.1 Million Across its Housing Portfolio This Year, Exceeding its Annual Goal by $2.5 Million.

So far this year, Havenpark has kicked-off $20.6 million of its planned improvement projects, with $2.9 million in upgrades already completed. Additionally, Havenpark expects to begin and complete an additional $9.5 million in upgrades at its properties, surpassing their 2024 investment goal by $2.2 million, totaling $30.1 million in investments across its communities in 2024.

"The quality of our communities is a priority. We deliver on our mission by investing back into our communities, showing our care for our residents every day," said Havenpark CEO and Co-Founder Robbie Pratt.

In 2024, Havenpark is:

Updating amenities at communities across the country, including new clubhouses, pools, and fencing.

Improving property infrastructure, including roads and sidewalks, making communities safer.

Modernizing electrical and drainage systems across properties; and

Expanding existing communities to allow more residents access to affordable living at a Havenpark community.

"Each time we repave a road or build a new clubhouse, we are improving the resident experience for the members of that community" said Ramie Rajabi, President of Havenpark. "We strive for Havenpark communities to be a place where everyone feels at home, and these capital improvements highlight how important that is to our company."

About Havenpark

Havenpark is an operator and developer of manufactured home communities and makes caring communities attainable for responsible residents across America. Since 2017, Havenpark has sourced and installed over 4,000 new factory-built homes, providing quality, affordable living to over 10,000 Americans across the country. In 2023, Havenpark added 339 new affordable homes across the country and has committed to adding another 226 in 2024. Havenpark believes in respectful and professional management, well-maintained communities, and attainable homeownership. Havenpark makes long-term investments in its communities, providing enduring value for current and future residents.

