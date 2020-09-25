Havenpark Communities joins with residents and township officials to celebrate Orion Lakes property grand reopening

The event celebrated community updates including new recreational amenities including a new playground, a volleyball court, a basketball court, a pavilion, and a picnic area with grills. Broader community updates include newly paved roads, extensive tree trimming, landscaping and new street signs. Orion Lakes is a community owned and operated by Havenpark Communities. Since taking ownership of the property two years ago, Havenpark has invested over $3.3 million in community improvements. Additionally, Havenpark, has moved in and sold or leased-up over 100 new manufactured homes during that same time, providing homeownership and secure housing for dozens of working, student, and retired residents.

Attendees enjoyed complementary meals from local food trucks, along with family friendly entertainment including children's face painting, balloons, and a magician.

The event took COVID-19 safety precautions to protect residents and staff. Masks and sanitization were made available for all attendees. The event encouraged social distancing for a comfortable and safe environment.

The ribbon cutting ceremony took place followed by speakers including Havenpark management, and Township officials. After the ribbon cutting ceremony, Barnett, the Township Supervisor presented Havenpark with a community certificate and expressed appreciation for the improvements made at the community.

"It was an awesome event," Barnett later said. "Orion Township officials and residents are thrilled at the new investments made by Havenpark at this community. The amenities are better than before, and the residents are happy here."

"I really enjoy Orion Lakes, I think I have found my forever home here; I really appreciate what (Havenpark) has done," said Orion Lakes resident Lila Bullock.

"We're just happy to hear the positive feedback from the residents," said COO, Ramie Rajabi. "We've put in a lot of work, but we're not done just yet. We're still working on a few more things and we're excited for what the future holds for Orion Lakes."

"I'm really proud of the work we've done here at Orion Lakes," said Havenpark Communities CEO, Robbie Pratt. "The staff has worked so hard and their love for the community has been evident with every completed project."

"Orion Lakes is a beautiful community but what really makes it special are the residents. This celebration is just a small token of our appreciation for them," said Havenpark Communities Chairman, J. Anthony Antonelli.

Havenpark Communities makes caring communities attainable for responsible residents across America. Havenpark Communities believes in respectful and professional management, well-maintained communities, and attainable homeownership.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Robert Jamias

Marketing Coordinator

808-356-9424

[email protected]

SOURCE Havenpark Communities

Related Links

https://havenparkcommunities.com

