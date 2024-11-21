Havenpark Supports Residents Post-Secondary Education with Scholarship Opportunities

Havenpark highlights its Education Success Program and scholarship opportunities during National Scholarship Month.

OREM, Utah, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- November is National Scholarship Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about the critical role scholarships play in expanding access to higher education. In celebration of this important initiative, Havenpark is thrilled to highlight its Education Success Program and the J. Anthony Antonelli Scholarship, both designed to support residents of Havenpark communities in their pursuit of post-secondary education.

Havenpark's 2024 J. Anthony Antonelli Scholarship Recipients

"Havenpark takes immense pride in awarding academic scholarships to exceptional individuals from our communities. The J. Anthony Antonelli Scholarship is more than just financial assistance, it's a testament to Havenpark's belief in the transformative power of education. Havenpark understands that pursuing knowledge is a vital step toward building a better future, and I am honored to play a part in empowering our residents to reach new heights," said Havenpark Co-Founder and CEO Robbie Pratt.

Since 2021, Havenpark has awarded scholarships to 101 students. The students receive up to $10,000 annually to cover expenses for colleges, universities, trade, and vocational schools. This year, 73 percent of recipients are first-generation college students, and 74 percent plan to attend a 4-year college or university.

In addition to providing scholarships, Havenpark's Education Success Program also supports students through one-on-one mentoring programs, opportunities to engage with education and career experts through a series of webinars, and counseling to help navigate students through their higher education journey.

"Our Education Success Program and scholarship are testaments to our commitment to making higher education accessible to all," said Jason Hale, director of the Education Success Program at Havenpark. "National Scholarship Month is an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of scholarships and to celebrate the achievements of our students who are working hard to reach their educational and career objectives."

For more information about Havenpark's Education Success Program and the J. Anthony Antonelli Scholarship, please visit https://havenparkcommunities.com/education-havenpark-academic-scholarship/.

