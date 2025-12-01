Havis Launches Universal Tablet Docking Station & Rugged Tablet Case for Microsoft Surface Pro 9, 10 & 11th Edition

Rugged, versatile docking and protection solution engineered for seamless integration, enhanced connectivity, and certified reliability in demanding environments.

WARMINSTER, Pa., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Havis, a leading manufacturer of rugged mobility solutions, proudly announces the release of its Universal Tablet Docking Station and Rugged Tablet Case, purpose-built for the Microsoft Surface Pro 9, 10, and 11th Edition. This innovative solution is designed to enhance productivity, protection, and versatility for professionals in demanding environments.

Key Features at a Glance:

Universal Tablet Docking Station & Rugged Tablet Case for Microsoft Surface Pro 9, 10 & 11th Edition

Connectivity & Integration

Multi-port replication: Ethernet, USB-C, and USB-A

LED power indicator for quick visual status

VESA 75 mounting pattern for flexible installation

Device Compatibility & Access

Supports both portrait and landscape orientations

Case compatible with detachable Surface Pro 13" Flex Keyboard

Full access to USB-C ports

User Comfort & Functionality

Adjustable hand strap for ergonomic handling

Built-in kickstand for angled viewing

Integrated pen holder for secure storage

Designed for Surface Certification

This product proudly carries the Designed for Surface certification, ensuring optimal compatibility, performance, and reliability with Microsoft Surface devices. Havis' commitment to quality and innovation aligns with Microsoft's Designed for Surface standards, delivering a trusted solution for public safety and field applications.

"We're committed to empowering professionals with reliable, certified accessories that meet the demands of real-world environments," said Allison Cargill, Director, Surface Accessories. "We are excited to see our partner, Havis, bring this new rugged solution to customers who need productivity and versatility wherever work takes them."

Engineered for Demanding Environments

For nearly a century, Havis has delivered rugged mobility solutions that empower professionals to stay connected, protected, and productive—no matter the conditions. With the new docking station and rugged case for Microsoft Surface Pro 9, 10, and 11th Edition, mobile workers in public safety and field service can rely on secure, high-performance docking to keep operations running smoothly.

"This solution reflects Havis' commitment to user-driven innovation and our close collaboration with Microsoft," said Craig Sacks, Sr. Product Manager at Havis. "By designing around real-world workflows, we're proud to offer Surface-compatible products that elevate mobility, security, and efficiency across industries."

Explore how Havis' Designed for Surface certified solutions integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Surface devices to support enterprise mobility.

Learn more here: Search by Device Brand - Microsoft | Havis Inc

SOURCE Havis, Inc.