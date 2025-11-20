Havis Doubles Down on Trusted Storage Solutions with New Side-by-Side Dual Drawer System

Versatile storage solutions engineered for public safety, emergency response, and fleet professionals

WARMINSTER, Pa., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Havis, a leading manufacturer of rugged mobility and mounting solutions, launched its new Side-by-Side Dual Drawer System , expanding its industry-leading storage portfolio. This innovative solution delivers the productivity, safety, and security agencies have come to expect from Havis, now in a dual-drawer configuration for enhanced accessibility and cargo optimization.

Dual Drawer Storage Built for Mission-Critical Demands

New Havis Side-by-Side Dual Drawer System

Engineered to maximize cargo space and improve operational efficiency, the new Havis Side-by-Side Dual Drawer System empowers officers and fleet professionals to organize gear securely while maintaining rapid access when seconds matter. Designed for versatility, this solution integrates seamlessly across multiple vehicle platforms without compromising performance or safety.

Key Features of the Side-by-Side Dual Drawer System

Optimized Cargo Space:

Full-width design utilizes every inch of the cargo area for maximum storage.

Extended Drawer Depth:

Gain 16 inches more depth than previous models for increased capacity.

Rapid Access When Seconds Matter:

Drawers extend outside the vehicle for quick, easy retrieval of mission-critical gear.

Lightweight Toppers for Added Utility:

Close off drawer tops for additional gear storage with integrated slots for bungee cords or straps.

Secure Locking Options:

Choose between Simplex Lock for high-security needs or Cam Lock for general storage.

Built for Critical Missions

For over 80 years, Havis has delivered rugged solutions that help professionals stay organized, protected, and mission-ready. With this new side by side drawer system, agencies can depend on secure, reliable storage that reinforces Havis' commitment to quality and innovation.

"This new system reflects Havis' dedication to solving real-world challenges for frontline professionals," - Dan Heiland, Product Manager at Havis. "By expanding our storage portfolio, we're giving agencies the flexibility and trust they need to stay focused on the mission."

Explore the new Havis Side-by-Side Dual Drawer System at www.havis.com/side-by-side-drawers , along with Havis' complete portfolio of rugged storage, mounting, and mobility solutions.

SOURCE Havis, Inc.