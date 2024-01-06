HAVIT Debuts Affordable Headphones with Spatial Audio and Hi-Res Audio Certification

News provided by

HAVIT

06 Jan, 2024, 10:09 ET

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HAVIT, a leading smart technology company specializing in audio devices, is set to unveil its latest innovative products at CES 2024. With a commitment to serving users through innovative technology, HAVIT's self-developed SPACE NC ZERO wireless headphones incorporate cutting-edge spatial audio technology, elevating the user's listening experience to unprecedented heights. HAVIT will showcase its diverse range of products, including audio devices, gaming peripherals, mobile accessories, and smart life electronics, during the new product launch at CES. HAVIT aims to make products with innovative technology accessible to users globally by offering high-quality products at affordable prices.

Continue Reading

Booth No. 51962
Dates: Jan. 9-12
Venue: Halls A-D, Venetian Expo, 201 Sands Ave, Las Vegas, Nevada 89169, US

Leading Audio Technology
Among the array of products to be unveiled at the new product launch, the SPACE NC ZERO stands out as the flagship product. It uses the latest spatial audio technology, a culmination of contemporary audio technology that simulates 3D audio effects through advanced audio processing. As a result, the SPACE NC ZERO wireless headphones provide users with an audio experience that is more true, nature, and immersive.

Eye-Catching Design and Powerful Performance
The SPACE NC ZERO is the masterpiece of HAVIT's creative design and in-house research and development.

  • Crafted with skin-friendly high-quality materials and a stylish design, it ensures comfortable wear while complementing users' outfit style.
  • Achieving Hi-Res Audio certification, it delivers audio quality surpassing CD standards.
  • With powerful active noise cancellation, reaching up to -40dB, it provides quiet akin to the depths of the sea.

All of HAVIT's new products at CES cater to various aspects of users' daily lives, including work, entertainment, and sport, embodying the brand's new positioning: "a brand that empowers users to create fun, anytime, anywhere." HAVIT believes that fun is the most essential thing in life. And HAVIT adheres to apply innovative technology to empower everyone to become fun creators of a better life.

SOURCE HAVIT

Also from this source

HAVIT ofrece sus audífonos más vendidos para disfrutar experiencias de sonidos de alta fidelidad en navidad

HAVIT ofrece sus audífonos más vendidos para disfrutar experiencias de sonidos de alta fidelidad en navidad

HAVIT, marca líder en productos electrónicos inteligentes, ha tenido un enorme éxito con millones de unidades vendidas en Europa, el continente...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.