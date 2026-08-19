COLOGNE, Germany, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HAVIT, a global consumer tech brand, will bring its latest gaming gear to Gamescom 2026 in Cologne, presenting how the brand combines acoustic innovation and gaming technology to deliver immersive and competitive experiences for players worldwide.

28 Years of Acoustic Expertise, Building HAVIT's Gaming Audio Strength

HAVIT Showcases Its Decades of Audio Expertise at Gamescom 2026

Since 1998, HAVIT has been dedicated to advancing audio technology, accumulating over 28 years of expertise in acoustic research, sound tuning, and product innovation. HAVIT's long-standing acoustic foundation has become a key advantage in developing professional gaming audio solutions.

Supported by an in-house acoustic engineering team and comprehensive R&D capabilities, HAVIT continuously refines sound performance, wearing comfort, and user experience to meet the evolving needs of gamers worldwide, creating gaming audio built around precision, immersion, and reliability.

HAVIT's Gaming Expertise Earns Global Recognition

In response to gamers' demand for precise sound positioning, stable connection, and clear communication, HAVIT continues to invest in gaming audio, delivering reliable performance and immersive sound for every gaming moment.

With an outstanding audio experience, HAVIT gaming headsets have earned recognition from gamers worldwide, with cumulative sales exceeding 1 million units. HAVIT has also secured No.1 rankings in the gaming headset category on key e-commerce platforms, including Amazon Brazil, Trendyol in Turkey, and Mercado Libre in Mexico, fully demonstrating the brand's growing influence in the global esports audio sector.

Strengthening Global Esports Ecosystem Through Strategic Partnerships

HAVIT is actively expanding its presence in the global esports ecosystem through strategic partnerships with professional esports teams, including Brazilian esports team Vivo Keyd Stars (VKS) and Turkish esports clubs Galatasaray Esports and Beşiktaş Esports.

Through these collaborations, HAVIT strengthens connections with esports communities across Europe, Latin America, and beyond, while gaining insights into professional players' needs to continuously optimize product performance and user experience.

The H2000 Series and FUXI Series gaming headsets reflect HAVIT's commitment to competitive gaming, evolving with technologies such as head-tracked spatial audio, custom-tuned drivers, low-latency performance, and multi-mode connectivity.

From professional esports arenas to everyday gaming setups, HAVIT delivers professional-grade audio solutions that empower players worldwide to perform at their best.

Meet HAVIT at Gamescom 2026

HAVIT welcomes all visitors worldwide to discover its latest gaming innovations, experience new products firsthand, and enjoy engaging on-site activities.

Date: August 26–30

Booth: 10.1-D052