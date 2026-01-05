HAVIT to Debut SPACE Series at CES 2026 -- Flagship Technology, Immersive Audio Across Forms

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HAVIT, a global consumer tech brand, will debut its SPACE Series at CES 2026, the world's leading tech event. Built on HAVIT's advanced acoustic technology, the SPACE Series aims to create a personal and reassuring space that helps users restore focus, calm, and imagination in a noisy and fast-paced world.

"With the SPACE Series, we want every user to enjoy their own comfort zone—where fun and imagination are free to flow," said Yao, brand director at HAVIT.

HAVIT to Debut SPACE Series at CES 2026

A Reimagined Audio Lineup for Modern Life

The SPACE Series includes three product forms — over-ear, semi-in-ear, and open-ear clip-on — each engineered with tailored acoustic solutions that adapt naturally to real-world scenes.

Adaptive Silence for Every Scene

Powered by industry-leading millisecond-level chips and HAVIT's in-house microphones, SPACE delivers "form-adapted, scene-matched" noise cancellation.

SPACE S1 (Over-Ear Headphone)

Fully enclosed earcups form a strong foundation for silence. With sensitive multi-mic array and adaptive ANC algorithms, it detects and counters subway roars, jet engines, and open-office noise in real time — achieving up to –45 dB of deep noise cancellation.

SPACE T1 (Semi-in-Ear TWS)

The semi-in-ear design provides pressure-free comfort while still enabling effective noise reduction. With scene-adaptive ANC, it suppresses disturbances based on the ever-changing environments, bringing constant quietness for office workers requiring silence in various workplaces.

SPACE O1 (Open-Ear Clip-on)

The open-ear architecture, paired with adaptive audio technology and smart low-frequency compensation, maintains sound clarity and natural listening without blocking the ear canal. It keeps awareness and sound quality in balance for commuting, workouts, and outdoor use.

Immersive Spatial Audio for All

Spatial audio has long been limited to premium over-ear devices, but HAVIT breaks that barrier by bringing it to every model. Through HAVIT's proprietary HRTF-optimized algorithms, SPACE delivers a vivid, layered, and natural immersive soundscape — creating a space that helps awaken your imagination in every listening.

Meticulously-Tuned Sound

All SPACE products are Hi-Res Audio certified and support LHDC lossless transmission. HAVIT's audio engineers conducted hundreds of tests—from diaphragm material selection to EQ curve refinement — delivering audio with exceptional detail and purity.

Meet HAVIT at CES 2026

Founded in 1998, HAVIT is committed to providing high-quality products, trusted by over 100 million users across 110 countries.

HAVIT warmly invites global media and partners to experience the SPACE Series at LVCC, South Hall 1, Booth 31148.

