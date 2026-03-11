Havoc Advances All-Domain Collaborative Autonomy Through Acquisitions of Mavrik and Teleo

Acquisitions unify leading sea, air, and land autonomous systems on Havoc's single operational architecture, strengthening its position in defense and commercial autonomy markets

PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Havoc, the all-domain collaborative autonomy company, today announced it has closed the acquisitions of Mavrik, a Long Beach, Calif.-based award-winning drone technology company and Teleo, a Palo Alto, Calif.-based category leader in supervised autonomy for heavy machinery. With these acquisitions, Havoc expands decisively into the air and land domains, reinforcing its leadership in collaborative autonomy and accelerating its mission to deliver fully integrated, all-domain autonomous systems.

All-Domain Collaborative Autonomy

By bringing aerial, ground, and maritime platforms under a single operational architecture — and enabling them to collaborate in real time — Havoc is directly addressing growing demand for unified, all-domain autonomy.

"These acquisitions were driven by listening to our customers," said Paul Lwin, Co-founder and CEO of Havoc. "Across global military markets, we consistently hear the need for a single, unified system to command autonomous assets in every domain, and for those systems to operate together as a coordinated force rather than isolated platforms. With the addition of Mavrik and Teleo, we are advancing decisively toward that vision, delivering integrated collaborative autonomy across sea, air, and land while expanding Havoc's reach into new commercial markets."

Expanding the Air Domain with Mavrik

Mavrik brings Group 1 and Group 3 unmanned aerial systems (UAS) into the Havoc ecosystem, expanding the company's aerial domain capabilities. Mavrik's aerial systems will operate in coordination with Havoc's surface vessels through shared tasking, shared data, and shared mission context. This enables air and maritime assets to function as a unified force with greater operational effectiveness than standalone platforms operating independently.

"Mavrik builds heavy-lift drone systems for missions where scale, coordination, and reliability matter most, from logistics and disaster response to critical field operations," said Max Owens, Founder and CEO of Mavrik. "Havoc's collaborative autonomy platform is a natural complement to our work. Together, we're expanding how autonomous systems can support essential industries."

Leading the Land Domain with Teleo

Teleo enables fleet-scale autonomous operations of large vehicles in logistics, construction, mining, and distributed mobility missions. By enabling a single operator to supervise multiple machines simultaneously, Teleo's model enhances safety, productivity, and operational flexibility while enabling customers to upgrade existing assets rather than replace them. Their scalable supervision architecture has direct applicability to defense logistics, convoy operations, and forward operating environments where distributed ground autonomy is mission critical.

"Teleo has demonstrated supervised autonomy in some of the world's most demanding industrial environments," said Vinay Shet, Co-founder and CEO of Teleo. "By combining Teleo's proven land-domain platform with Havoc's collaborative autonomy architecture, we can extend fleet-scale supervision across sea, air, and land, accelerating deployment of real-world autonomous systems across both commercial and national security markets."

Both Mavrik and Teleo share Havoc's core philosophy: amplifying human oversight rather than replacing operators. Integrated into HavocOS and Havoc Control, the products extend Havoc's proven scalable supervision model, enabling a single operator to oversee multiple autonomous assets, from the maritime domain into the air and on the ground.

Clear Street Praises Havoc's All-Domain Autonomy Transactions

"Defense technology is entering a new era where venture-backed innovation, advanced AI, and national security priorities are converging at unprecedented speed," said Nicholas Hemmerly, Co-Head of Investment Banking at Clear Street LLC, the financial infrastructure technology firm that worked with Havoc on these transactions. "Havoc's acquisitions of Mavrik and Teleo reflect a broader market shift toward integrated, all-domain autonomy delivered by companies that can move fast and scale quickly. These transactions are a clear example of how next-generation defense tech firms are reshaping the industrial base and defining the future of modern warfare."

Dedicated Havoc leaders have been assigned to oversee integration and technical alignment, ensuring continuity for customers while accelerating capability development.

About Havoc

Havoc is the leader in all-domain collaborative autonomy. Its software-defined hardware approach powers military and commercial-grade autonomous systems across sea, air, and land to sense, decide, and act together in complex and contested environments. Havoc connects assets, enabling them to share information, adapt in real time, and continue operating even when communications are disrupted or denied. Havoc was founded in 2024 and headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. Learn more at havocai.com.

