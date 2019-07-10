Hawai'i County, Hawaii Affordable Housing Credits For Sale

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank, a leading intellectual property advisory firm specializing in the valuation and sale of intangible assets, is offering real estate developers and investors in Hawai'i County, Hawaii the opportunity to acquire excess affordable housing credits (the "Credits") that can be used to satisfy the affordable housing obligations under the Hawai'i County Code.

Hilco Streambank Executive Vice President David Peress stated, "We are offering up to 10 Credits for sale, although more may be made available upon request." Peress stated that the Credits are especially valuable because there are no radius restrictions, adding that "the Credits may be utilized to satisfy a developer's affordable housing obligations throughout Hawai'i County (the "Big Island"), including projects in Kona and Hilo."

Offers for the Credits are due on August 8, 2019. The minimum offer amount per Credit is $25,000. Further information regarding the Credit transfer process and offer documents can be found here.

Peress continued, "The Credits do not expire, and purchasers may re-sell their Credits in increments of one-half Credit or more. We encourage housing, hotel and industrial project developers and investors with Hawai'i County projects in the planning or initial stages of development to contact us for more information regarding how the Credits can add value to their projects."

Parties interested in the Credits or learning more about the sale process should CLICK HERE or contact Hilco Streambank directly using the contact information provided below.

David Peress

EVP – Hilco Streambank

dperess@hilcoglobal.com

617.642.1909

Richelle Kalnit

Senior Vice President – Hilco Streambank

rkalnit@hilcoglobal.com

212.993.7214

Ben Kaplan

Associate – Hilco Streambank

bkaplan@hilcoglobal.com

646.651.1978

About Hilco Streambank : Hilco Streambank (www.hilcostreambank.com) is one of the foremost authorities on intellectual property asset valuation and monetization. Acting as an agent or principal, Hilco Streambank advises upon and executes strategies for both healthy and distressed clients seeking to maximize the value of their intellectual property assets including brands, trademarks, domain names, patents, copyrights, IPv4 addresses and customer lists. Hilco Streambank has established itself as the premier intermediary in the consumer brand, internet and telecom communities with successes in publicly reported Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases, private transactions, and online sales through IPv4.Global. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate and strategic capital equity investments.

SOURCE Hilco Streambank

