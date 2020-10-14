Hawaii To Welcome Back Travelers Starting October 15

The State of Hawaii will accept test results from these approved testing partners only: AFC Urgent Care, Bartell Drugs, Carbon Health, CityHealth Urgent Care, Color, CVS Health, Discover Health MD, Kaiser Permanente (for members only), Quest Diagnostics, Vault Health and Walgreens; and these travel partners only: Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, and Oakland International Airport,. Registration instructions and costs can be found at the partners' websites. As additional partners will be added in the near future, travelers are encouraged to check Safe Travels Partners to identify the most convenient testing option.

Proof of a negative COVID-19 test from one of these testing and travel partners allow travelers to proceed without the 14-day mandatory self-quarantine. Steps of the new entry protocols, including first registering on the Safe Travels digital platform, can be found at HawaiiCovid19.com.

While eager to once again share aloha with travelers, Hawaii's visitor industry recognizes the importance of proceeding with utmost care, and has established enhanced health and safety protocols to protect Hawaii residents, its workforce and guests. Travelers will be expected to join residents' efforts to keep Hawaii safe by wearing a face covering while in public, and practicing good hygiene and physical distancing while enjoying Hawaii's breathtaking natural beauty, extraordinary open spaces and unique experiences.

About HVCB

Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau (HVCB), is contracted by the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) for marketing management services in the continental U.S. The HTA, the state of Hawaii's tourism agency, was established in 1998 to ensure a successful visitor industry well into the future. Its mission is to strategically manage Hawaii tourism in a sustainable manner consistent with the state of Hawaii's economic goals, cultural values, preservation of natural resources, community desires, and visitor industry needs. For more information about the Hawaiian Islands, visit gohawaii.com.

