Hawaii Tourism Gives New York City Subway Riders A Chance To Swipe Their Way To An Island Vacation

HONOLULU, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hawaii Visitors & Convention Bureau (HVCB) launched an initiative today that will bring one lucky New Yorker (and a plus-one) all the way from the island of New York to one of the Hawaiian Islands. The key to winning an exciting trip could be right in their pocket. All they need to do is input the number on the back of their Hawaii MetroCard when entering, and if they are selected, the getaway could be theirs. This marks the first time a New York MetroCard can be used for entry into a giveaway.

"New Yorkers are some of the hardest working people on the planet and the subway is a pivotal part of their everyday lives," said Jay Talwar, chief marketing officer, HVCB. "We appreciate the hustle of New York City, but know that New Yorkers crave time to get refreshed and inspired. Last year, we gave New Yorkers the chance to Work From Hawaii (WFH), but this year it's all about seeing the islands in a new way before going back to the bustle of the city."

Here's how it works:

From Tuesday, April 23, until Tuesday, April 30, participating MTA subway MetroCard Vending Machines (MVMs) will be filled with 250,000 Hawaii-branded MetroCards. Anyone who purchases one of these refillable cards should go to www.hawaii.nyc to enter the code printed on the back. By completing the registration, you'll then be entered into the giveaway. A drawing to select the winner will be on or about Wednesday, May 8, and the winner will be notified on or around that date.

There are eight MTA subway stations participating in the initiative, with nearly all of the New York City subway train lines included. Your lucky station could be one of the following:

72nd and Amsterdam – (1, 2, 3)

– 86th and Lexington – (4, 5, 6)

– 59th and Columbus – (A, B, C, D)

23rd and 8th - (C, E)

14th and Union Square – (L, N, Q, R, W, 4, 5, 6)

Broadway & Lafayette at Houston – (B, D, F, M)

– Fulton Street – (A, C, J, Z, 2, 3, 4, 5)

Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr – (B, Q, 2, 3, 4, 5)

"New Yorkers use the subway to travel to different neighborhoods for their unique experiences, in similar fashion each of the six islands of Hawaii provides a unique set of experiences," continues Jay Talwar, chief marketing officer, HVCB. "The MTA brings New Yorkers to the places they want to go, and our goal is to remind New Yorkers that they can maintain this mindset when planning a vacation in the Islands of Hawaii."

Hawaii's MetroCard promotion marks the launch of a larger campaign focused on attracting New Yorkers to the Hawaiian Islands. The campaign, dubbed HIxNY, includes Hawaii's New York MetroCard promotion, as well as six additional promotions, following MetroCard, in collaboration with six other distinct New York-based brands. These brands range from fashion to fitness to cuisine. Itineraries for these six additional giveaways are tied to each of the six Hawaiian Islands and have been co-designed specifically for New Yorkers and will take place every month from May through October 2019. A win-win for those who didn't get a free trip from the Hawaii MTA MetroCard giveaway.

Upcoming HVCB New York brand collaborations and their corresponding island giveaway include:

Oahu x The Governors Ball (May)

x (May) Island of Hawaii x Barry's Bootcamp (June)

x (June) Molokai x Best Made (July)

x (July) Maui x The Infatuation (August)

x (August) Kauai x Saturdays NYC (September)

x (September) Lanai x Four Seasons Lanai (October)

For more information about Hawaii's MetroCard promotion and for the full Official Rules, or to enter using your Hawaii-branded card, visit www.hawaii.nyc. No purchase necessary. Must be 18+ and reside in greater NY metropolitan area.

About HVCB

The Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau is contracted by the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) for marketing management services in the continental U.S. The HTA, the state of Hawaii's tourism agency, was established in 1998 to ensure a successful visitor industry well into the future. Its mission is to strategically manage Hawaii tourism in a sustainable manner consistent with the state of Hawaii's economic goals, cultural values, preservation of natural resources, community desires, and visitor industry needs. For more information about the Hawaiian Islands, visit www.gohawaii.com.

Media Contact:

Edelman

Michelle Horn

michelle.horn@edelman.com

(323) 761-6541

SOURCE Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau

Related Links

https://www.gohawaii.com/

