Hawaiian Airlines Celebrates New Long Beach Service

Long Beach becomes Hawaiian's 12th U.S. gateway city in an expanding network that offers travelers unrivalled access to the Hawaiian Islands. The airline is offering a promotional one-way fare of $229 for LGB-HNL flights for travel from Aug. 27 through Nov. 14 when booked between June 1-14.

"We're thrilled to grow our West Coast presence by offering Southern California travelers another convenient gateway to experience our award-winning Hawaiian hospitality," said Peter Ingram, president and CEO at Hawaiian Airlines. "We look forward to continuing to delight guests with our superior product and service in the comfort of our newest aircraft."

Hawaiian's Flight 70 departed HNL at 12:30 p.m. yesterday, arriving at LGB at 9 p.m. The return flight, HA 69, departed LGB at 8:30 a.m. today, with an 11:40 a.m. estimated arrival at HNL that gives travelers the afternoon to explore O'ahu or connect to one of Hawaiian's seven neighbor island destinations.

"I am delighted that Hawaiian Airlines is now offering service to Honolulu from Long Beach Airport," said Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia. "Long Beach airport is consistently ranked one of the best airports in the U.S. and this announcement is further proof that airlines are eager to fly from our airport, which is good news for local travelers."

Hawaiian will operate its LGB-HNL service with the newest addition to its fleet, the narrow-body Airbus A321neo aircraft. The highly efficient, mid-range aircraft complements Hawaiian's wide-body fleet currently used for service between Hawai'i and other U.S. gateway cities, along with 10 international destinations.

Hawaiian's 189-passenger A321neo features 16 luxurious leather recliners in First Class, 44 Extra Comfort premium economy seats, and 129 Economy seats. In addition to Hawaiian's warm hospitality, including complimentary meals, guests enjoy wireless streaming in-flight entertainment, access to USB outlets, and additional overhead stowage space.

Hawaiian will announce additional A321neo routes between the West Coast and the Hawaiian Islands as it welcomes a total of 18 aircraft through 2020. By September, in addition to operating the LGB-HNL service, the A321neo will be Hawaiian's dedicated aircraft on the following routes: San Diego and Kahului, Maui; Portland and Honolulu and Kahului; Oakland and Honolulu, Kahului and Līhu'e, Kauai; and Los Angeles and Līhu'e and Kona on the Island of Hawai'i.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 14 years (2004-2017) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawai'i.

Now in its 89th year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawai'i's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers non-stop service to Hawai'i from more U.S. gateway cities (12) than any other airline, along with service from Japan, South Korea, China, Australia, New Zealand, American Samoa and Tahiti. Hawaiian also provides approximately 170 jet flights daily between the Hawaiian Islands, with a total of more than 250 daily flights system-wide.

