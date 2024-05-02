Hawaiian Airlines Corporate Kuleana Report: Growing Sustainably

HONOLULU, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Airlines today published its annual Corporate Kuleana (Responsibility) Report highlighting Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives to fly and grow more sustainably.

Hawaiian continues to work toward its goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 through investments in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and fleet modernization. Last month, the carrier inaugurated service with its first fuel-efficient Boeing 787-9 aircraft and received the second of its 12 787-9s on order.

In preparation for a new growth phase, Hawaiian in 2023 welcomed nearly 1,000 employees – for a year-end workforce of 7,362 people – while expanding career pipeline initiatives with schools and universities.

"I am immensely proud of our achievements in the past year, and the dedication of our employees to make us a better airline," Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram said in the Kuleana Report's welcome message. "Their aloha for one another, our guests, and the communities we serve, inspires me each day, and it is what will build our continued success in the years ahead."

Protecting our Environment

Hawaiian, which has committed to replace 10% of petroleum-based jet fuel with SAF by 2030, last year announced it would source 50 million gallons of SAF from biofuel company Gevo, Inc., over 5 years starting in 2029. In parallel, Hawaiian is actively collaborating with Par Hawaii, the largest refinery in the state, to explore local SAF production.

Hawaiian joined the United Airlines Ventures' Sustainable Flight Fund to support startups focused on accelerating research, technology and production to help scale SAF, and recently became a member of the SAF Coalition, a nonpartisan nonprofit group advocating for SAF incentives and policies.

Hawaiian is on track to conserve three million gallons of jet fuel through operational initiatives through 2028, having saved approximately 800,000 gallons in 2023. Also last year, Hawaiian conducted an in-depth screening of its Scope 3 emissions to inform efforts to decarbonize its supply chain.

As part of its work to reduce waste and eliminate single-use plastics from in-flight service by 2029, Hawaiian's transpacific flights carried approximately 24% less single-use plastics per flights as of Dec. 2023, compared to a 2021 baseline, as it diverted 355,000 plastic water bottles and introduced more sustainable catering products and onboard amenities.

Caring for our People and Communities

Hawaiian recruited 953 teammates across the company last year, with a focus on hiring pilots and mechanics to support new business ventures such as its cargo operations for Amazon and a new fleet of 787-9s.

More than 80% of Hawaiian's employees identify as racially or ethnically diverse, and Hawaiian believes its dedication to diversity, inclusion, and belonging continues to be an important driver of its recruiting and retention strategy and success. In 2023, Hawaiian again lead major U.S. airlines in having the highest percentage of women pilots at more than 9.7%, well above the 4.9% 2022 U.S. average.

To inspire the next generation of aviation professionals, Hawaiian continues to increase educational partnerships and workforce development programs while supporting its employees' continuing education. Hawaiʻi nonprofit ClimbHI recognized Hawaiian as its 2023 Outstanding Business award winner for its community outreach at college and high school campuses in Hawai'i and the Continental U.S.

As Hawaii's hometown carrier, each year Hawaiian supports island communities and cities across its network through its Team Kokua (Help) giving program and the volunteerism of employees. In 2023 Hawaiian's philanthropic activities included 187.2 million HawaiianMiles donated to 246 organizations, of which 35 million miles benefited its longtime partner, the Polynesia Voyaging Society, to support its "Moananuiakea: A Voyage for the Earth."

In all, more than 1,500 employees volunteered 8,548 hours, while Hawaiian contributed $1.8 million in cash and in-kind donations in the areas of culture, education, environment, and health and human services.

Last summer, Hawaiian also faced one of the most urgent calls to action in its 94-year history following devastating wildfires in West Maui. The airline quickly mobilized to evacuate some 17,000 displaced visitors and residents in the first three days of the disaster, while transporting first responders and life-saving supplies to Maui.

Hawaiian organized food drives, contributed a combined $150,000 to the Hawaii Foodbank, Maui Foodbank, and the Hawaii Community Foundation, and donated nearly 140 million HawaiianMiles to the American Red Cross. To support Maui's ongoing economic recovery, Hawaiian produced a series of Travel Pono (Responsibly) videos, hosted by Maui employees, on ways visitors can have a great experience on the island and support the community.

Hawaiian's Corporate Kuleana Report includes reporting aligned with the Task Force on Climate-Related Disclosures (TCFD), in addition to Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) metrics.

