Hawaiian Airlines Expands Pre-Travel COVID-19 Testing Options with Convenient At-home Service

HONOLULU, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Airlines today began offering travelers visiting or returning to the Hawaiian Islands from the U.S. mainland a pre-travel COVID-19 test they can take from the comfort of their home to qualify to be exempt from the state of Hawai'i quarantine.

Hawaiian's guests can order the $150 mail-in saliva test online through Vault Health . The test kit, which is available for travelers of all ages including children, will be express mailed overnight to guests who will self-collect their sample with assistance from a testing supervisor in a video call. The kit is express shipped overnight to Vault's lab, which will process and analyze the sample and provide travelers their results electronically within 24 hours.



Beginning Oct. 15, travelers with a negative COVID-19 test taken at a state-approved testing facility within 72 hours of the final leg of departure will be exempt from Hawai'i's 14-day quarantine upon arrival.

"We are excited to offer our guests at any of our U.S. mainland gateway cities a convenient way to take a pre-travel COVID-19 test that meets the state of Hawai'i's requirements, and we look forward to welcoming them onboard and to our islands soon," said Avi Mannis, senior vice president of marketing at Hawaiian Airlines. "In addition to expanding testing availability and options, we have adopted comprehensive health and safety protocols throughout the travel journey to protect our guests, employees and community."

"We're happy to provide quick, accurate COVID-19 test results to Hawaiian Airlines guests," said Vault Health Founder and CEO Jason Feldman. "The test is easy to take at home, pain-free, and limits exposure or use of personal protective equipment. We provide comfort in having you know your status from your own home, before travel."

Hawaiian's new at-home COVID-19 test option, facilitated by Vault Health, adds to the carrier's partnership with Worksite Labs that will provide guests exclusive access to drive-through PCR testing ($90 for results within 36 hours, or $150 for day-of-travel express service) from dedicated, conveniently located labs near Los Angeles (LAX) and San Francisco (SFO) international airports, with more testing locations coming soon to its other U.S. mainland gateways.

Details about testing options for Hawaiian's guests are available here.

Hawaiian's comprehensive health and safety program covers all aspects of the travel journey, starting at check-in, when guests must complete a health acknowledgment form indicating they are free of COVID-19 symptoms and will wear an adequate face mask or covering at the airport and during the flight. Guests 2 years of age and older who are unable to wear a face mask or covering due to a medical condition or disability must undergo a health screening to board.

Hawaiian's "Keeping you Safe" enhanced cleaning includes frequent disinfecting of lobby areas, kiosks, and ticket counters, electrostatic aircraft cabin spraying, plexiglass barriers at staffed airport counters, and sanitizer wipe distribution to all guests. The carrier, which has been operating a reduced schedule since March due to the pandemic and resulting travel restrictions, will continue to cap cabin capacity at 70 percent through Dec. 15 to allow for onboard distancing.



All travelers arriving in Hawai'i or flying between the islands must now also complete the state's online Safe Travels Hawai'i form .



