Hawaiian Airlines Maintains On-Time Performance Record for 17th Consecutive Year

HONOLULU, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year that tested the airline industry, Hawaiian Airlines held on to its top spot as the nation's most punctual carrier. For the 17th consecutive year, Hawaiian has enjoyed the best on-time performance record with 87.5 percent of its flights arriving on time last year, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Hawaii's hometown airline began its on-time performance streak in 2004.

"I couldn't be prouder of our team members for overcoming the most challenging year in our industry's history to ensure our guests continued to enjoy our leading on-time reliability," said Peter Ingram, president and CEO at Hawaiian Airlines. "My mahalo goes out to each member of our 'ohana for their dedication to our guests during these exceptionally trying times."

In 2020, as a result of suppressed demand and travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawaiian operated a reduced flight network and suspended most of its international routes. As the state of Hawai'i reopens for travel, Hawaiian has gradually resumed nonstop service connecting the islands with 13 U.S. gateway cities, more than any other airline, and restarted flights between Honolulu and Japan and South Korea. In March and April, Hawaiian will launch four new North America routes, including nonstop service between Honolulu and Austin, Ontario, Calif. and Orlando, as well as daily nonstop service between Long Beach and Maui.

The U.S. DOT's monthly Air Travel Consumer Report ranking the nation's 16 largest air carriers is available online at www.dot.gov/individuals/air-consumer/air-travel-consumer-reports.

Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 17 years (2004-2020) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawai'i.

Now in its 92nd year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawai'i's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers nonstop flights within the Hawaiian Islands, between Hawai'i and more U.S. gateway cities (16) than any other airline, as well as service connecting the islands with Japan and South Korea. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawaiian has temporarily suspended service in Australia, New Zealand, American Samoa and Tahiti.

The airline is committed to the health and safety of its guests and employees and has reinforced enhanced cleaning procedures across its business. While the experience may be a little different, the authentic Hawaiian hospitality remains unchanged. Additional details on how Hawaiian is keeping guests and employees safe can be found at HawaiianAirlines.com/KeepingYouSafe.

