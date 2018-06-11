Hawaiian Airlines Reports May 2018 Traffic Statistics and Updates Expected Second Quarter and Full Year 2018 Metrics

Hawaiian welcomed more than 1 million guests in May 2018, a record for the month of May and an increase of 4.7% over the same period last year. Total traffic (revenue passenger miles) increased 5.6% on an increase of 6.5% in capacity (available seat miles). Load factor decreased 0.8 points to 85.9%.

The table below summarizes May and year-to-date traffic statistics compared to the respective prior-year periods.

SYSTEM-WIDE OPERATIONS1

MAY 2018 2017 % CHANGE PAX 1,011,175 966,179 4.7% RPMS (000) 1,445,663 1,369,417 5.6% ASMS (000) 1,683,228 1,579,843 6.5% LF 85.9% 86.7% (0.8) pts.







YEAR-TO-DATE 2018 2017 % CHANGE PAX 4,864,128 4,574,329 6.3% RPMS (000) 6,863,068 6,462,948 6.2% ASMS (000) 8,042,653 7,619,942 5.5% LF 85.3% 84.8% 0.5 pts.



PAX Passengers transported RPM Revenue Passenger Miles; one paying passenger transported one mile ASM Available Seat Miles; one seat transported one mile LF Load Factor; percentage of seating capacity filled

1Includes the operations of contract carriers under capacity purchase agreements.

Second Quarter Outlook

The Company has revised its expectations for the quarter ending June 30, 2018, provided in its First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release on April 24, 2018.

Specifically, the Company:

lowered its expectations for operating revenue per available seat mile (RASM) primarily due to a reduction in the pace of domestic bookings following an increase in volcanic activity on the Big Island of Hawai'i;

revised its expectations for operating cost per available seat mile (CASM) excluding fuel and special items associated primarily with two specific items: an unscheduled maintenance event for one of its A330-200 aircraft, and a one-time expense related to an interim agreement with one of its labor groups pertaining to the Company's intent to purchase Boeing 787-9 aircraft as announced on March 6, 2018 ;

; revised its expectations for gallons of jet fuel consumed; and

revised its expectations for economic fuel cost per gallon.

The table below summarizes the Company's revised expectations for the quarter ending June 30, 2018, expressed as an expected percentage change compared to the results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Item

Original

Second

Quarter 2018

Guidance

Revised

Second

Quarter 2018

Guidance

GAAP

Equivalent

Original

GAAP Second

Quarter 2018

Guidance

Revised

GAAP Second

Quarter 2018

Guidance Operating revenue per available seat mile (ASM)

Flat to up 3.0%

Down 0.5% to up 1.5%











Cost per ASM (CASM) excluding aircraft fuel and special items (a)

Up 4.0% to up 7.0%

Up 5.0% to up 7.0%

Cost per ASM

Up 8.6% to up 12.1%

Up 10.7% to up 12.7% Gallons of jet fuel consumed

Up 5.0% to up 7.0%

Up 6.0% to up 7.0%











Economic fuel cost per gallon (b)(c)

$2.00 to $2.10

$2.05 to $2.10

Fuel cost per gallon (b)

$2.11 to $2.21

$2.20 to $2.25





(a) See Table 1 for a reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to operating expenses excluding aircraft fuel and special items. Excluded from the Company's expectations for CASM excluding aircraft fuel and special items are any assumptions related to the amendable contract with its flight attendant union. (b) Fuel cost per gallon estimates are based on the June 8, 2018 fuel forward curve. (c) See Table 2 for a reconciliation of GAAP fuel costs to economic fuel costs.

Full Year 2018 Outlook

The Company also revised its expectations for economic fuel cost per gallon for the full year ending December 31, 2018, also previously provided on April 24, 2018, as noted in the table below.

Item

Original Full

Year 2018

Guidance

Revised Full

Year 2018

Guidance

GAAP

Equivalent

Original

GAAP Full

Year 2018

Guidance

Revised

GAAP Full

Year 2018

Guidance Economic fuel cost per gallon (a)(b)

$1.97 to $2.07

$2.05 to $2.15

Fuel cost per gallon (a)

$2.02 to $2.12

$2.14 to $2.24





(a) Fuel cost per gallon estimates are based on the June 8, 2018 fuel forward curve. (b) See Table 2 for a reconciliation of GAAP fuel costs to economic fuel costs.

The Company's expectations for the full year CASM excluding aircraft fuel and special items remain unchanged.

Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliations

Table 1. Operating Costs per Available Seat Mile (CASM)

(in thousands, except CASM data) (unaudited)





Estimated three months ending June 30, 2018 GAAP operating expenses

$ 620,029

to $ 642,853

Less: aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery

(150,672)

to (155,445)

Adjusted operating expenses - excluding aircraft fuel and special items

$ 469,357

to $ 487,408

Available Seat Miles

4,972,266

to 5,066,975

CASM – GAAP

12.47 ¢ to 12.69 ¢ Less: aircraft fuel

(3.03)

to (3.07)

CASM - excluding aircraft fuel and special items

9.44 ¢ to 9.62 ¢

Table 2. Economic Fuel Expense

(in thousands, except per-gallon amounts) (unaudited)





Estimated three months ending June 30, 2018 Aircraft fuel expense, including taxes and delivery

$ 150,672

to $ 155,455

Realized losses on settlement of fuel derivative contracts



(10,500)

to

(10,500)

Economic fuel expense

$ 140,172

to $ 144,945

Fuel gallons consumed



68,376

to

69,021

Economic fuel costs per gallon

$ 2.05

to $ 2.10





Estimated full year ending December 31, 2018 Aircraft fuel expense, including taxes and delivery

$ 573,811

to $ 617,346

Realized losses on settlement of fuel derivative contracts



(25,000)

to

(25,000)

Economic fuel expense

$ 548,811

to $ 592,346

Fuel gallons consumed



267,712

to

275,510

Economic fuel costs per gallon

$ 2.05

to $ 2.15



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect the Company's current views with respect to certain current and future events and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations regarding operating revenue per available seat mile, cost per available seat mile, cost per available seat mile excluding fuel and special items, gallons of jet fuel consumed, fuel cost per gallon, and economic fuel cost per gallon for the quarter ending June 30, 2018; and fuel cost per gallon and economic fuel cost per gallon for the year ending December 31, 2018 ; and statements as to other matters that do not relate strictly to historical facts or statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," variations of such words, and similar expressions are also intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are and will be, as the case may be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's operations and business environment, all of which may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results, expressed or implied, in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company's ability to accurately forecast quarterly and annual results; economic volatility; macroeconomic developments; political developments; the price and availability of aircraft fuel; fluctuations in demand for transportation in the markets in which the Company operates; changes in the volcanic activity on the Big Island of Hawai'i and its effects on bookings; the Company's dependence on tourist travel; labor negotiations and related developments; competitive pressures, including the potential impact of rising industry capacity between North America and Hawai'i; the Company's ability to continue to generate sufficient cash flow to support the payment of a quarterly dividend; changes in the Company's future capital needs; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the Company's ability to implement its growth strategy.

The risks, uncertainties and assumptions referred to above that could cause the Company's results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements also include the risks, uncertainties and assumptions discussed from time to time in the Company's other public filings and public announcements, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied herein will not be realized.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 14 years (2004-2017) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawai'i.

Now in its 89th year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawai'i's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers non-stop service to Hawai'i from more U.S. gateway cities (12) than any other airline, along with service from Japan, South Korea, China, Australia, New Zealand, American Samoa and Tahiti. Hawaiian also provides approximately 170 jet flights daily between the Hawaiian Islands, with a total of more than 250 daily flights system-wide.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines' online newsroom.

