Hawaiian Bros Says Aloha to First Glenwood, Illinois Location

Beloved Island-Inspired Restaurant Expands the 'Ohana to Glenwood, Ill.,

Expanding its Chicagoland Reach

GLENWOOD, Ill., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Bros, one of the fastest growing restaurant chains, is opening its first island-inspired location in Glenwood, Ill. The Feb. 16 opening marks an exciting moment for the brand as it continues to expand in the state.

To celebrate, Hawaiian Bros is hosting a grand opening celebration at their new location in the Glenwood area (18851 S Halsted St, Glenwood, Ill. 60425) on Feb. 16 at 11 a.m. At the grand opening, the first 100 customers in line will receive a free t-shirt and a Hawaiian Bros gift card ranging from $25-$500 (with purchase), and one lucky winner will win Hawaiian Bros for a year.

Hawaiian Bros will also host VIP events on Feb. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. First responders, medical personnel, academic staff, students, and local business employees will be treated to a free classic Plate Lunch.

"We're looking forward to expanding the Aloha Spirit further into Chicagoland," said David Griffiths, VP of Operations for a multi-unit Hawaiian Bros franchisee. "We truly cannot wait to expand the 'Ohana and bring even more island-inspired flavors to the community."

Hawaiian Bros is known for its island-inspired plate lunch, which offers a variety of juicy chicken or pork glazed with sweet, savory or spicy sauces; macaroni salad, a bed of fluffy steamed white rice or vegetables; and for dessert, a smooth and tropical Dole Soft Serve®. Never relying on freezers or microwaves, the simple menu is prepared with the highest quality, freshest ingredients - unlike any fast-casual restaurant in the area.

To learn more about Hawaiian Bros and its offerings, visit https://hawaiianbros.com/ .

About Hawaiian Bros

At Hawaiian Bros, we're inspired every day to spread the Aloha Spirit; to show kindness and respect, and to treat everyone as 'ohana - like family, in everything we do. Founded on the principles of honor, inclusion and gratitude, we respect the dignity and self-worth of every team member and guest. We value our differences and celebrate our common ground. And, we say, "thank you" often, emphasizing the positives in our lives every day. Hawaiian Bros owns and operates more than 70 restaurants serving the Aloha spirit in 14 states across America and has expanded its franchise opportunities since 2023.

Hawaiian Bros has earned a variety of prestigious awards since its opening in 2018, including a number one spot on Ingram's Corporate Report of the Top 100 fastest growing companies and the number seven spot on QSR Magazine's 40/40 List of America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals. Hawaiian Bros has been named QSR Best Brands to Work For and is a multi-year Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers winner. For more information, visit www.hawaiianbros.com.

SOURCE Hawaiian Bros