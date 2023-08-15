Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. ("Hawaiian Electric" or "the Company") (NYSE: HE). Investors who purchased Hawaiian Electric securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/he.

The investigation concerns whether Hawaiian Electric has violated federal securities laws.

Investigation Details:

On August 14, 2023, news outlets began reporting that Hawaiian Electric did not have a plan to shut off power in advance of dangerous winds that spread the disastrous wildfire through Maui that has killed at least 93 people, with many more still missing. Specifically, it was revealed that the Company, which oversees Maui Electric and provides service to 95% of Hawaiian residents, did not deploy a public power shutoff plan, which involves intentionally cutting off electricity to areas where big wind events could spark fires. On this news, Hawaiian Electric's stock price fell $10.94 per share, or 33.76%, to close at $21.46 per share on August 14, 2023.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Hawaiian Electric securities, you can assist this investigation.

