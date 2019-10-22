Hawaiian Holdings Reports 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results

HONOLULU, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) (the "Company"), parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. ("Hawaiian"), today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2019.

"Our team did a fantastic job this quarter, demonstrating once again that Hawaiian Airlines is the carrier of choice for guests traveling to, from and within the Hawaiian Islands," said Peter Ingram, Hawaiian Airlines president and CEO. "In the face of heightened competition, we delivered strong financial results and made significant progress towards accomplishing the strategic priorities that we established at the beginning of the year. As we enter the home stretch of 2019, we look forward to continuing to execute our proven formula for generating value for our guests and our investors. I extend my thanks, as always, to my 7,300 colleagues for their tireless efforts to deliver award-winning, authentic Hawaiian hospitality every day."

Statistical information, as well as a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures, can be found in the accompanying tables.

Shareholder Returns, Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company returned $25.7 million to shareholders in the third quarter through share repurchases of $20.0 million and a dividend payment of $5.7 million.

On October 18, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 12 cents per share to be paid on November 29, 2019 to all shareholders of record as of November 15, 2019.

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had:

Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $745 million

Outstanding debt and finance lease obligations of $782 million

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

Leadership and People

Appointed Robin Kobayashi as interim Senior Vice President of Human Resources.

Operational

Ranked #1 nationally for on-time performance year-to-date through August 2019 , as reported in the U.S. Department of Transportation Air Travel Consumer Report, adding to its record of 15 consecutive years as the most punctual airline.

, as reported in the U.S. Department of Transportation Air Travel Consumer Report, adding to its record of 15 consecutive years as the most punctual airline. Implemented Amadeus' Departure Control Flight Management to optimize load planning and improve operational efficiency.

Products and Services

In September and October, launched sales of Main Cabin Basic fares in all North American markets, enhancing Hawaiian's product portfolio with a fare option that appeals to the most price-conscious travelers.

Routes and Network

Received final U.S. Department of Transportation approval to operate one additional daily nonstop flight between Tokyo Haneda Airport (HND) and Honolulu Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) starting in March of 2020.

Announced service for three new routes with its A321neo fleet:

Four-times-weekly service between Maui's Kahului Airport (OGG) and Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport (LAS) beginning December 15, 2019

Kahului Airport (OGG) and McCarran International Airport (LAS) beginning

Thrice-weekly nonstop service between Honolulu (HNL) and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) starting January 7, 2020 , supplementing existing daily A330-200 service

(HNL) and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) starting , supplementing existing daily A330-200 service

Seasonal winter service between Maui (OGG) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) from December 14, 2019 through January 5, 2020 , supplementing existing daily A330-200 service

Fleet & Financing

Took delivery of two Airbus A321neo aircraft, increasing the size of its A321neo fleet to fifteen aircraft.

Entered into two Japanese Yen -denominated debt financings, collateralized by four Airbus A330 aircraft and two Airbus A321neo aircraft.

-denominated debt financings, collateralized by four Airbus A330 aircraft and two Airbus A321neo aircraft. Extended the leases on three A330 aircraft, enabling cost savings while maintaining fleet flexibility for future growth.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Outlook

The table below summarizes the Company's expectations for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2019, and the full year ending December 31, 2019, expressed as an expected percentage change compared to the results for the quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2018, as applicable.





Fourth Quarter





GAAP Fourth Quarter Item

2019 Guidance

GAAP Equivalent

2019 Guidance ASMs

Up 3.0 - 4.5%







Operating revenue per ASM

Down 0.5 - 3.5%







Cost per ASM excluding fuel and non-recurring items (a)

Up 0.5 - 3.5%

Cost per ASM (a)

Down 0.1 - 2.5% Gallons of jet fuel consumed

Up 0.5 - 2.5%







Economic fuel cost per gallon (b)(c)

$2.02

Fuel cost per gallon (b)

$1.98































Full Year





GAAP Full Year Item

2019 Guidance

GAAP Equivalent

2019 Guidance ASMs

Up 1.9 - 2.4%







Cost per ASM excluding fuel and non-recurring items (a)

Up 1.8 - 2.6%

Cost per ASM (a)

Down 2.3 - 2.9% Gallons of jet fuel consumed

Down 1.0 - 1.5%







Economic fuel cost per gallon (b)(c)

$2.05

Fuel cost per gallon (b)

$2.00



(a) See Table 4 for a reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to operating expenses excluding aircraft fuel and non-recurring items. (b) Fuel cost per gallon estimates are based on the October 10, 2019 fuel forward curve. (c) See Table 3 for a reconciliation of GAAP fuel costs to economic fuel costs.

Investor Conference Call

Hawaiian Holdings' quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin today (October 22, 2019) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (USA). The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Investors may access and listen to the live audio webcast on the investor relations section of the Company's website at HawaiianAirlines.com . For those who are not available for the live webcast, a replay of the webcast will be archived for 90 days on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com.

Table 1. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change

(in thousands, except per share data) Operating Revenue:





















Passenger $ 694,263



$ 697,232



(0.4) %

$ 1,948,990



$ 1,963,994



(0.8) % Other 60,888



61,855



(1.6) %

175,101



175,952



(0.5) % Total 755,151



759,087



(0.5) %

2,124,091



2,139,946



(0.7) % Operating Expenses:





















Wages and benefits 182,862



176,642



3.5 %

537,997



516,906



4.1 % Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery 138,586



162,932



(14.9) %

405,290



449,404



(9.8) % Maintenance, materials and repairs 61,363



57,118



7.4 %

182,539



176,229



3.6 % Aircraft and passenger servicing 41,762



42,063



(0.7) %

120,303



117,207



2.6 % Depreciation and amortization 41,596



36,373



14.4 %

119,274



101,537



17.5 % Commissions and other selling 33,291



32,704



1.8 %

96,598



96,482



0.1 % Aircraft rent 30,534



31,768



(3.9) %

91,773



93,533



(1.9) % Other rentals and landing fees 33,345



33,227



0.4 %

95,777



95,226



0.6 % Purchased services 33,120



32,509



1.9 %

98,306



95,104



3.4 % Contract terminations expense —



—



— %

—



35,322



(100.0) % Other 42,056



37,925



10.9 %

118,041



117,977



0.1 % Total 638,515



643,261



(0.7) %

1,865,898



1,894,927



(1.5) % Operating Income 116,636



115,826



0.7 %

258,193



245,019



5.4 % Nonoperating Income (Expense):





















Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs (6,438)



(8,446)







(21,268)



(24,628)





Interest income 3,148



3,124







9,205



6,529





Capitalized interest 1,171



1,821







3,713



6,414





Gains (losses) on fuel derivatives (4,553)



3,495







(7,203)



27,064





Other, net (1,445)



937







(5,553)



(759)





Total (8,117)



931







(21,106)



14,620





Income Before Income Taxes 108,519



116,757







237,087



259,639





Income tax expense 28,443



23,215







62,820



58,075





Net Income $ 80,076



$ 93,542







$ 174,267



$ 201,564





Net Income Per Common Stock Share:





















Basic $ 1.70



$ 1.85







$ 3.65



$ 3.97





Diluted $ 1.70



$ 1.84







$ 3.64



$ 3.96





Weighted Average Number of Common Stock Shares Outstanding:





















Basic 47,119



50,594







47,784



50,807





Diluted 47,236



50,731







47,847



50,935







Table 2. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Selected Statistical Data (unaudited)



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change

(in thousands, except as otherwise indicated) Scheduled Operations (a) :





















Revenue passengers flown 3,066



3,035



1.0 %

8,843



8,943



(1.1) % Revenue passenger miles (RPM) 4,673,734



4,554,393



2.6 %

13,288,823



12,918,174



2.9 % Available seat miles (ASM) 5,321,812



5,347,156



(0.5) %

15,325,559



15,098,431



1.5 % Passenger revenue per RPM (Yield) 14.85 ¢

15.31 ¢

(3.0) %

14.67 ¢

15.20 ¢

(3.5) % Passenger load factor (RPM/ASM) 87.8 %

85.2 %

2.6 pt.

86.7 %

85.6 %

1.1 pt. Passenger revenue per ASM (PRASM) 13.05 ¢

13.04 ¢

0.1 %

12.72 ¢

13.01 ¢

(2.2) % Total Operations (a) :





















Revenue passengers flown 3,072



3,039



1.1 %

8,853



8,949



(1.1) % Revenue passenger miles (RPM) 4,679,632



4,557,706



2.7 %

13,300,090



12,921,666



2.9 % Available seat miles (ASM) 5,331,914



5,352,976



(0.4) %

15,341,510



15,104,500



1.6 % Operating revenue per ASM (RASM) 14.16 ¢

14.18 ¢

(0.1) %

13.85 ¢

14.17 ¢

(2.3) % Operating cost per ASM (CASM) 11.98 ¢

12.02 ¢

(0.3) %

12.16 ¢

12.55 ¢

(3.1) % CASM excluding aircraft fuel and non-recurring items (b) 9.38 ¢

8.94 ¢

4.9 %

9.53 ¢

9.32 ¢

2.3 % Aircraft fuel expense per ASM (c) 2.60 ¢

3.05 ¢

(14.8) %

2.64 ¢

2.98 ¢

(11.4) % Revenue block hours operated 56,088



55,147



1.7 %

162,556



155,369



4.6 % Gallons of jet fuel consumed 69,749



72,133



(3.3) %

201,547



206,032



(2.2) % Average cost per gallon of jet fuel (actual) (c) $ 1.99



$ 2.26



(11.9) %

$ 2.01



$ 2.18



(7.8) % Economic fuel cost per gallon (c)(d) $ 2.04



$ 2.15



(5.1) %

$ 2.06



$ 2.06



— %





(a) Includes the operations of the Company's contract carrier under a capacity purchase agreement. (b) See Table 4 for a reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to operating expenses excluding aircraft fuel and non-recurring items. (c) Includes applicable taxes and fees. (d) See Table 3 for a reconciliation of GAAP fuel costs to economic fuel costs.

Table 3.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.

Economic Fuel Expense (unaudited)

The Company believes that economic fuel expense is a good measure of the effect of fuel prices on its business as it most closely approximates the net cash outflow associated with the purchase of fuel for its operations in a period. The Company defines economic fuel expense as GAAP fuel expense plus losses/(gains) realized through actual cash (receipts)/payments received from or paid to hedge counterparties for fuel hedge derivative contracts settled during the period.



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change

(in thousands, except per-gallon amounts) Aircraft fuel expense, including taxes and delivery $ 138,586



$ 162,932



(14.9) %

$ 405,290



$ 449,404



(9.8) % Realized losses (gains) on settlement of fuel derivative contracts 3,399



(8,085)



NM



9,294



(24,572)



NM

Economic fuel expense $ 141,985



$ 154,847



(8.3) %

$ 414,584



$ 424,832



(2.4) % Fuel gallons consumed 69,749



72,133



(3.3) %

201,547



206,032



(2.2) % Economic fuel costs per gallon $ 2.04



$ 2.15



(5.1) %

$ 2.06



$ 2.06



— %



Estimated three months ending December 31, 2019

Estimated full year ending December 31, 2019

(in thousands, except per-gallon amounts) Aircraft fuel expense, including taxes and delivery $ 134,541

to $ 137,278



$ 539,836

to $ 542,642

Realized losses (gains) on settlement of fuel derivative contracts 3,000

to 3,000



13,000

to 13,000

Economic fuel expense $ 137,541

to $ 140,278



$ 552,836

to $ 555,642

Fuel gallons consumed 68,089

to 69,444



269,676

to 271,045

Economic fuel costs per gallon $ 2.02

to $ 2.02



$ 2.05

to $ 2.05



Table 4.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation (unaudited)

The Company evaluates its financial performance utilizing various GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, including net income, diluted net income per share, CASM, PRASM, RASM, Passenger Revenue per RPM and EBITDAR. Pursuant to Regulation G, the Company has included the following reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to comparable financial measures reported on a GAAP basis. The adjustments are described below:

Changes in fair value of derivative contracts, net of tax, are based on market prices for open contracts as of the end of the reporting period. This line item includes the unrealized amounts of fuel derivatives (not designated as hedges) that will settle in future periods and the reversal of prior period unrealized amounts.

Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign debt is based on fluctuations in foreign exchange rates related to foreign-denominated debt agreements.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2019 , the Company recorded a gain on disposal of Boeing 767-300 aircraft equipment of $1.9 million in conjunction with the retirement of its Boeing 767-300 fleet. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 , we also recorded a loss on the sale of two Boeing 767-300 aircraft covered under a forward sale agreement of $1.8 million .

The Company believes that excluding the impact of these derivative adjustments, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, and the sale of aircraft and aircraft equipment helps investors better analyze the Company's operational performance and compare its results to other airlines in the periods presented.

2018 contract terminations expense

During the nine months ended September 30, 2018 , the Company terminated two contracts which resulted in a $35.3 million contract terminations expense. In February 2018 , the Company exercised its right to terminate its purchase agreement with Airbus for six Airbus A330-800neo aircraft and the purchase rights for an additional six Airbus A330-800neo aircraft. The Company recorded a contract terminations expense to reflect a portion of the termination penalty. In January 2018 , the Company entered into a transaction with its lessor to early terminate three Boeing 767-300 aircraft leases and concurrently entered into a forward sale agreement for the same three Boeing 767-300 aircraft, including two Pratt & Whitney 4060 engines for each aircraft. These aircraft were previously accounted for as operating leases. In order to exit the leases and purchase the aircraft, the Company agreed to pay a total of $67.1 million (net of all deposits) of which a portion, $35.3 million , was expensed immediately and recognized as a lease termination fee. The expensed amount represents the total purchase price over fair value of the aircraft purchased as of the date of the transaction.



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Total

Diluted

Per Share

Total

Diluted

Per Share

Total

Diluted

Per Share

Total

Diluted

Per Share

(in thousands, except per share data) GAAP Net Income, as reported $ 80,076



$ 1.70



$ 93,542



$ 1.84



$ 174,267



$ 3.64



$ 201,564



$ 3.96

Add (deduct): changes in fair value of derivative contracts 1,154



0.02



4,590



0.09



(2,091)



(0.04)



(2,492)



(0.05)

Add: unrealized loss (gain) on foreign debt 717



0.01



(2,267)



(0.04)



2,254



0.05



(2,331)



(0.05)

Add: loss (gain) on sale of aircraft and equipment —



—



1,844



0.04



(1,948)



(0.04)



1,844



0.04

Add: contract terminations expense —



—



—



—



—



—



35,322



0.69

Deduct: tax effect of adjustments (490)



(0.01)



(1,042)



(0.02)



473



0.01



(8,086)



(0.16)

Adjusted Net Income $ 81,457



$ 1.72



$ 96,667



$ 1.91



$ 172,955



$ 3.62



$ 225,821



$ 4.43





Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(in thousands) Income Before Income Taxes, as reported $ 108,519



$ 116,757



$ 237,087



$ 259,639

Add (deduct): changes in fair value of derivative contracts 1,154



4,590



(2,091)



(2,492)

Add: unrealized loss (gain) on foreign debt 717



(2,267)



2,254



(2,331)

Add: loss (gain) on sale of aircraft and equipment —



1,844



(1,948)



1,844

Add: contract terminations expense —



—



—



35,322

Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes $ 110,390



$ 120,924



$ 235,302



$ 291,982



Operating Costs per Available Seat Mile (CASM)

The Company has separately listed in the table below its fuel costs per ASM and non-GAAP unit costs, excluding fuel and non-recurring items. These amounts are included in CASM, but for internal purposes the Company consistently uses cost metrics that exclude fuel and non-recurring items (if applicable) to measure and monitor its costs.



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(in thousands, except CASM data) GAAP Operating Expenses $ 638,515



$ 643,261



$ 1,865,898



$ 1,894,927

Less: aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery (138,586)



(162,932)



(405,290)



(449,404)

Less: (loss) gain on sale of aircraft and equipment —



(1,844)



1,948



(1,844)

Less: contract terminations expense —



—



—



(35,322)

Adjusted Operating Expenses $ 499,929



$ 478,485



$ 1,462,556



$ 1,408,357

Available Seat Miles 5,331,914



5,352,976



15,341,510



15,104,500

CASM - GAAP 11.98 ¢

12.02 ¢

12.16 ¢

12.55 ¢ Less: aircraft fuel (2.60)



(3.05)



(2.64)



(2.98)

Less: (loss) gain on sale of aircraft and equipment —



(0.03)



0.01



(0.01)

Less: contract terminations expense —



—



—



(0.24)

Adjusted CASM 9.38 ¢

8.94 ¢

9.53 ¢

9.32 ¢



Estimated three months ending December 31, 2019

Estimated full year ending December 31, 2019

(in thousands, except CASM data) GAAP Operating Expenses $ 630,768

to $ 655,760



$ 2,495,146

to $ 2,523,013

Less: aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery (134,541)

to (137,278)



(539,836)

to (542,642)

Less: (loss) gain on sale of aircraft and equipment —

to —



1,948

to 1,948

Adjusted Operating Expenses $ 496,227

to $ 518,482



$ 1,957,258

to $ 1,982,319

Available Seat Miles 5,219,434

to 5,295,446



20,541,144

to 20,641,934

CASM - GAAP 12.08 ¢ to 12.38 ¢

12.15 ¢ to 12.22 ¢ Less: aircraft fuel (2.58)

to (2.59)



(2.63)

to (2.63)

Less: (loss) gain on sale of aircraft and equipment —

to —



0.01

to 0.01

Adjusted CASM 9.50 ¢ to 9.79 ¢

9.53 ¢ to 9.60 ¢

Pre-tax margin

The Company excludes unrealized gains from fuel derivative contracts, losses on extinguishment of debt, and non-recurring items from pre-tax margin for the same reasons as described above.