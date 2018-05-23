Hawaii's Mauna Lani Bay Hotel & Bungalows Joins Auberge Resorts Collection

The development and ownership team is DiamondHead Land, a joint venture between San Francisco-based ProspectHill Group and Hawaii-based hotel executive Pat Fitzgerald, in partnership with a major institutional investor. With plans already underway, the re-launch and re-opening of Mauna Lani is planned for late 2019.



"Among the many distinctive qualities of Mauna Lani are its exceptionally beautiful natural setting and iconic place in the history of Hawaii," said Dan Friedkin, Owner and Chairman, Auberge Resorts Collection. "We are excited to elevate the great heritage of Mauna Lani with the Auberge sense of intimacy, world-class service, local adventures and a fresh contemporary aesthetic that will allow guests to experience the best that Hawaii has to offer."

"Auberge Resorts Collection shares our vision for providing a style of luxury and service that resonates with guests on a personal level," said Pat Fitzgerald, partner, DiamondHead Land. "Auberge's experience capturing the unique lifestyle of each destination and setting in a captivating way is what we sought for the transformation of Mauna Lani. We are thrilled to collaborate with Auberge to create a truly inspiring Hawaiian resort."

Set on 32 oceanfront acres marked by sacred royal fishing ponds, natural lava plains, lush tropical gardens and bordered by pristine white-sand beaches, Mauna Lani offers the island's premier location for relaxation, adventure and immersion in the authentic culture and traditions of Hawaii. A great respect for the ancient concept of aloha āina – love of the land – and a deep connection to land, sea and Hawaiian heritage will inform every aspect of the resort's physical and experiential transformation.

Plans are well underway for a hotel renovation in excess of $100 million, which will completely re-envision the guest experience, bring to life the legacy, character and spirit of the Kohala Coast and celebrate the natural and active lifestyle of the Island of Hawaii.

Award-winning interior design firm Meyer Davis is orchestrating a dramatic redesign of the public areas and guest rooms. World-renowned land planning and architecture firm Hart Howerton will lead the complete re-imagining of Mauna Lani's iconic architecture and oversee the extensive renovation and refurbishment of the resort's storied gardens and grounds, respecting and preserving the ancient and sacred royal fishing ponds, native plants and the many archeologically important features of the coastal site.

As part of the hotel redesign, the total number of hotel rooms will be reduced, and dramatic ocean-front and ocean-view suites offering panoramic coastal views will be added. The ultra-luxury Mauna Lani Bungalows, with their private pools, butler service and private resort-within-a-resort setting, will be enhanced to provide the ultimate insider getaway.

Auberge's acclaimed culinary expertise and the Island of Hawaii's abundance of organic farms will inspire rich and varied dining experiences, from starlit dinners overlooking the ocean, to fun-filled family meals on the beach. The signature waterfront CanoeHouse restaurant, an unrivaled setting for watching the sun slip beyond the horizon, will serve artfully prepared local dishes, hand-crafted cocktails and premium wines. The existing Bay Terrace Restaurant will be transformed and re-imagined as a new three-meal restaurant with a lively bar to enjoy daily sunsets.

Anchoring the extensive and lush landscape of the resort will be brand-new adult and family pools and a variety of gathering places for playing, relaxing and indulging in the warm embrace of Hawaii's magical year-round sunshine. A brand-new infinity-edge Adult Pool and Lounge is being built with private cabanas and scenic views of the royal ponds and the Pacific, and a completely redesigned Family Pool will be active with daily programs centered around sun-soaked fun.

Auberge will introduce its signature Auberge Adventures program, which will take full advantage of the resort's 32 acres and the Island's natural playground. Whether together or independently, 'ohana (families) will enjoy active programs, from a kids club for keiki, to stand-up paddle boarding, outrigger canoe adventuring and after-hours bonfires.

Home to the original IRONMAN Triathlon, the Island of Hawaii offers a fitness culture that's second to none. Mauna Lani will cater to active guests with a 5,000-square-foot fitness facility that includes an expansive fitness garden, personal trainers and classes tailored to all levels. Complementing the rich menu of fitness programs indoors and out will be a signature Auberge Spa with its commitment to lokahi – harmony and balance – as interpreted by the Hawaiian tradition of healing arts.

Plans call for Mauna Lani to close in October 2018 and reopen in late 2019 as part of Auberge Resorts Collection. To learn more, please visit https://maunalani.aubergeresorts.com/.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection owns and operates a portfolio of exceptional hotels, resorts, residences, and private clubs. While Auberge nurtures the individuality of each property, all share a crafted approach to luxury that is expressed through captivating design, exceptional cuisine and spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. Properties in the Auberge Resorts Collection include: Auberge du Soleil, Calistoga Ranch and Solage, Napa Valley; Esperanza and Chileno Bay, Los Cabos, Mexico; Hotel Jerome, Aspen; Malliouhana, Anguilla; Nanuku, Fiji; Hotel Madeline and Element 52, Telluride, Colorado; Hacienda AltaGracia, Costa Rica; Mukul, Guacalito, Nicaragua; Auberge Beach Residences and Spa Fort Lauderdale (opening Summer 2018); Bishop's Lodge (opening Spring 2019); Lodge at Blue Sky, Utah (opening Spring 2019); and Commodore Perry Estate, Austin; Susurros del Corazon, Punta de Mita, Mexico and Mauna Lani, Hawaii (all opening late 2019), with several others in development. For more information about Auberge Resorts Collection, please visit www.aubergeresorts.com. Follow Auberge Resorts Collection on Facebook at facebook.com/AubergeResorts and on Twitter and Instagram at @AubergeResorts.

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is comprised of a consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, golf and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, GSM, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Resorts Collection, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Adventures. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit www.friedkin.com.

About DiamondHead Land

DiamondHead Land is a real estate investment company formed by San Francisco-based real estate investment company ProspectHill Group and Pat Fitzgerald, a Hawaii based seasoned hotel and resort executive. This group of deeply experienced real estate professionals have a history of high-quality hotel and resort development in the Hawaiian Islands, including projects on the Big Island of Hawaii and Oahu.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hawaiis-mauna-lani-bay-hotel--bungalows-joins-auberge-resorts-collection-300653073.html

SOURCE Auberge Resorts Collection

Related Links

http://www.aubergeresorts.com

