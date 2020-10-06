Hawke Media Makes the 2020 List of Adweek 100's Fastest Growing Companies

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, Adweek ranked Hawke Media no. 64 in its annual Adweek 100: Fastest Growing feature. Fastest Growing honors the 100 top agencies and 10 top solution providers—large and small, from all over the world—whose industry presence is on the rise.

Accepting entries from every agency and solution provider category, this distinction is awarded to those organizations that have achieved exceptional growth over the past three years. No stranger to the Adweek 100, which launched last year for the first time, Hawke Media starts a streak of making the list again this year.

"This award was super rewarding during what has been a tough year for a lot of people," said Hawke Media Founder and CEO Erik Huberman. "Our team has worked so hard during such a difficult time, and this recognition really helps highlight that incredible work."

The 2020 Adweek 100: Fastest Growing is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 to 2020, and to qualify, companies must have been founded and generated a minimum revenue level by 2017. The companies on the list this year demonstrate the value of expertise and resourcefulness during uncertain times. Featured organizations include holding companies, independent agencies, both global and regional focused, as well as organizations providing industry services across the spectrum from mobile to lead generation.

"2020 has been a challenging year, but these agencies and solution providers have shown how innovation breeds success," said Adweek CEO Jeffrey Litvack. "Everyone in the advertising community can learn something from their examples."

"The only constant in advertising is change," added Lisa Granatstein, Adweek's Editor, SVP, Programming. "The best way to see where the industry is headed is to see who's leading the pack, and Adweek 100: Fastest Growing always has a few surprises."

Contributing to the innovation on this year's Adweek 100 list, Hawke Media grew 122 percent in the past three years. Since Huberman and Hawke Media Co-Founder and COO Tony Delmercado started the company six years ago, it's grown from seven employees to over 150.

With an extremely quick pivot to becoming a completely remote company during the pandemic, Hawke Media is now able to recruit the top marketing talent in the country and has since March hired new marketing experts in 17 states and counting. With a plan to launch smaller, WeWork-meets-Soho House style offices , Hawke Media aims to create spaces for their remote employees to gather and host clients and meetings not only in their headquarter city of Los Angeles but also in locations all over the country and eventually the world.

Complete results of Adweek 100: Fastest Growing, including company profiles, can be found on Adweek's website and in the Oct. 5 issue of the award-winning Adweek magazine. On Oct. 15, Adweek will celebrate these companies at the Adweek 100: Fastest Growing virtual event.

About Hawke Media

Hawke Media is an award-winning marketing consultancy based in Los Angeles, California. It offers custom, data-driven marketing strategies to businesses of all sizes, offering its services on a month-to-month, a la carte basis. Founded in 2014, it continues to be one of the fastest-growing marketing consultancies in the nation and has serviced such clients as Verizon, Red Bull, Tamara Mellon, and more.

For more information on Hawke Media, please visit hawkemedia.com .

About Adweek

Adweek is the leading source of news and insight serving the brand marketing ecosystem. First published in 1979, Adweek's award-winning coverage reaches an engaged audience of more than six million professionals across platforms including print, digital, events, podcasts, newsletters, social media and mobile apps. As a touchstone of the advertising and marketing community, Adweek is an unparalleled resource for leaders across multiple industries who rely on its content to help them do their job better.

For more information on Adweek, please visit adweek.com .

