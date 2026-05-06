HawkEye 360 Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

HERNDON, Va., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360, the global leader in signals intelligence data and analytics, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 16,000,000 shares of its common stock at an initial public offering price of $26.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds to HawkEye 360 from the offering are expected to be approximately $416,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by HawkEye 360. In addition, HawkEye 360 has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,400,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less any underwriting discounts and commissions. All the shares of common stock are being offered by HawkEye 360.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HAWK" on May 7, 2026. The offering is expected to close on May 8, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley (in alphabetical order) are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. RBC Capital Markets, Jefferies and BofA Securities are acting as additional book-running managers for the offering. Baird, Raymond James and William Blair are acting as bookrunners for the offering. Drexel Hamilton is acting as co-manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC and was declared effective on May 6, 2026. The offering is being made by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, by facsimile at 212-902-9316 or by email at [email protected]; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding HawkEye 360's initial public offering. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "will," "expects," "plans," "could," "would" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future developments, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Therefore, we cannot assure you that the events reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur, and actual events could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which such statement is made, and except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is equipping defense, intelligence, and national security leaders with mission-critical signals intelligence to enable faster, better decision-making. By detecting, geolocating, and characterizing radio-frequency emissions worldwide, HawkEye 360 delivers trusted domain awareness and early-warning indicators to the US Government and allied partners. Our space-based collection, proprietary signal processing, and AI-powered analytics transform knowledge of RF spectrum into a strategic advantage. Proven by operational mission success, HawkEye 360 is redefining how signals intelligence strengthens national and global security.

SOURCE HawkEye 360 Inc.