HawkEye 360 to Aid NASA in Developing Resilient Space Communications

HERNDON, Va., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360, the global leader in signals intelligence data and analytics, today announced that the Commercial Crew and Commercial Low Earth Orbit Development Programs at NASA have awarded the company a contract to supply its RFIQ™ data product to support critical research on future space‑to‑space communications.

Leveraging its constellation of satellites, HawkEye 360 provides radio frequency (RF) data that NASA will use to study the global RF environment in low Earth orbit. This work will help NASA evaluate spectrum usage and inform the development of a secure and reliable space-to-space communications channel for future commercial spacecraft missions.

"Our RFIQ data provides NASA with the ability to map and characterize interference across low Earth orbit, bringing clarity to an increasingly congested electromagnetic spectrum," said Todd Probert, Chief Operating Officer, HawkEye 360. "By supporting NASA's research, we are contributing to safer, more resilient communications for the next generation of space missions."

The collaboration highlights how HawkEye 360's signals intelligence and Space Domain Awareness capabilities extend beyond defense and intelligence, providing critical insights to civil and scientific organizations as well.

"This award underscores the adaptability of HawkEye 360's constellation and analytics," said John Serafini, CEO, HawkEye 360. "While our core mission is to equip allied defense and intelligence partners, these same capabilities enable civilian agencies to advance new space communication pathways that will benefit both government and commercial operators. Supporting NASA's pioneering efforts demonstrates how HawkEye 360 insights contribute across domains, from global security to space exploration."

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is equipping defense, intelligence, and national security leaders with mission-critical signals intelligence to enable faster, better decision-making. By detecting, geolocating, and characterizing radio-frequency emissions worldwide, HawkEye 360 delivers trusted domain awareness and early-warning indicators to the US Government and allied partners. Our space-based collection, proprietary signal processing, and AI-powered analytics transform knowledge of RF spectrum into a strategic advantage. Proven by operational mission success, HawkEye 360 is redefining how signals intelligence strengthens national and global security.

SOURCE HawkEye 360 Inc.