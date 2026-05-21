HawkEye 360 Enters Into $125 Million Revolving Credit Facility

HERNDON, Va., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360, Inc. (NYSE: HAWK) ("HawkEye 360" or "the Company"), a global leader in signals intelligence data and analytics, today announced that it has entered into a $125 million revolving credit facility maturing in May 2031.

The revolving credit facility enhances the Company's liquidity and financial flexibility to support continued investment in its space-based radio frequency ("RF") data and analytics platform, constellation expansion, product innovation and other strategic growth initiatives.

"This revolving credit facility provides additional financial flexibility with the ability to strengthen our balance sheet as we continue scaling the business and executing on growing customer demand across defense, intelligence and commercial markets," said John Serafini, CEO of HawkEye 360.

Borrowings under the facility may be used for working capital, capital expenditures, strategic investments and other general corporate purposes. Bank of America is acting as administrative agent for the facility.

Additional details regarding the amended credit agreement will be included in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cooley LLP acted as legal counsel to Hawkeye 360 in connection with the financing.

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is equipping defense, intelligence, and national security leaders with mission-critical signals intelligence to enable faster, better decision-making. By detecting, geolocating, and characterizing radio-frequency emissions worldwide, HawkEye 360 delivers trusted domain awareness and early-warning indicators to the US Government and allied partners. Our space-based collection, proprietary signal processing, and AI-powered analytics transform knowledge of RF spectrum into a strategic advantage. Proven by operational mission success, HawkEye 360 is redefining how signals intelligence strengthens national and global security.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the Company's liquidity and financial flexibility, the Company continuing to scale the business and growing customer demand, are forward-looking statements and represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release. The words "will," "expects," "plans," "could," "would," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "may," "continue," "estimate," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions and risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control that could affect its financial results. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's final prospectus related to its initial public offering, dated May 6, 2026, and other filings that the Company makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Moreover, the Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all risks, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements the Company may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company is under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements subsequent to the date of this press release, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE HawkEye 360 Inc.