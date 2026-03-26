HawkEye 360 Establishes International Advisory Board to Support Allied Security Partnerships

HERNDON, Va., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360, the global leader in signals intelligence data and analytics, today announced the formation of its inaugural International Advisory Board. The advisory group will provide strategic insight into regional priorities, operational environments, and the factors shaping defense and security missions across key global regions, helping HawkEye 360 strengthen its understanding of allied requirements and better support the evolving needs of international government partners.

Richard A. Clarke, former U.S. National Coordinator for Security, Infrastructure Protection, and Counterterrorism, will chair the International Advisory Board. He will be joined by Kurt M. Campbell, former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State, and Rear Admiral Mark Montgomery, USN (Ret.), Senior Director at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and former Director of Operations at U.S. Pacific Command. The advisory board will continue to grow and evolve, adding regionally focused expertise to inform HawkEye 360's engagement with allied governments worldwide.

"The formation of our International Advisory Board reflects the growing importance of collaboration between the United States and its allies in addressing shared security challenges," said John Serafini, Chief Executive Officer of HawkEye 360. "These advisors bring deep experience in global security and diplomacy, helping us better understand the needs of international partners and strengthen how we support allied missions."

By bringing together leaders with extensive experience in global security, diplomacy, and defense strategy, the advisory board will help HawkEye 360 strengthen engagement with allied partners and ensure its capabilities align with the evolving needs of international defense and security missions.

As governments seek greater visibility into the electromagnetic environment, HawkEye 360's satellites and advanced analytics deliver a new data layer that supports understanding of activity across land, maritime, and air domains. This capability helps defense and security leaders incorporate signals intelligence into their broader decision-making and operational planning.

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is equipping defense, intelligence, and national security leaders with mission-critical signals intelligence to enable faster, better decision-making. By detecting, geolocating, and characterizing radio-frequency emissions worldwide, HawkEye 360 delivers trusted domain awareness and early-warning indicators to the US Government and allied partners. Our space-based collection, proprietary signal processing, and AI-powered analytics transform knowledge of RF spectrum into a strategic advantage. Proven by operational mission success, HawkEye 360 is redefining how signals intelligence strengthens national and global security.

SOURCE HawkEye 360 Inc.