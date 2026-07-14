HawkEye 360 Pathfinder Satellite Model Featured in New Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum Exhibit

HERNDON, Va., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360, Inc. (NYSE: HAWK), the global leader in signals intelligence data and analytics, is proud to announce that a model of its original Pathfinder satellite is now featured in the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum on the National Mall within the newly opened RTX Living in the Space Age Hall. The exhibition recognizes the HawkEye 360 Pathfinder as the first satellite to locate and capture a wide range of radio signals. Pathfinder is presented alongside historic U.S. government systems that helped change the face of modern signals intelligence.

HawkEye 360's Pathfinder model now on display in the "RTX Living in the Space Age" hall at the Air & Space Museum.

"RTX Living in the Space Age" explores the space technologies and infrastructure that quietly support daily life. The exhibition examines the development of systems for Earth observation, communication, and navigation. Within the gallery's section on signals intelligence from space, the HawkEye 360's Pathfinder model represents the emergence and impact of defense tech innovation.

Launched in December 2018 and operating in a three-satellite formation about 500 kilometers above Earth, Pathfinder demonstrated a new approach to space-based insights and validated the concept of geolocating and characterizing RF activity as a service. This mission became the foundation for HawkEye 360's operational constellation, which has since expanded to more than thirty satellites delivering global domain awareness.

Originally designed for a two-year demonstration, the Pathfinder cluster exceeded expectations and continued providing valuable data for more than six years. The satellites were formally decommissioned at the end of 2024, concluding a mission that opened the door for a wider variety of US and international government end users to access space-based signals intelligence.

"HawkEye 360 is honored that Pathfinder is represented in this new exhibit, which highlights the technologies shaping the modern space age," said John Serafini, Chief Executive Officer of HawkEye 360. "Pathfinder was the first mission to introduce a space-based signals intelligence service model, and it proved that industry could deliver trusted, operationally relevant defense and national security insights at global scale. That pioneering step continues to drive innovation across our constellation and reinforce the decision advantage we provide to governments and partners worldwide."

HawkEye 360 is proud to contribute to the story of innovation that has defined the past fifty years of space exploration and will continue shaping the decades ahead.

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is equipping defense, intelligence, and national security leaders with mission-critical signal intelligence to enable faster, better decision-making. By detecting, geolocating, and characterizing radio-frequency emissions worldwide, HawkEye 360 delivers trusted domain awareness and early-warning indicators to the U.S. Government and allied partners. Our space-based collection, proprietary signal processing, and AI-powered analytics transform knowledge of the RF spectrum into a strategic advantage. Proven by operational mission success, HawkEye 360 is redefining how signals intelligence strengthens national and global security.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release. The words "will," "expects," "plans," "could," "would," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "may," "continue," "estimate," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions and risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control that could affect its financial results. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 22, 2026, and other filings that the Company makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Moreover, the Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all risks, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements the Company may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company is under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements subsequent to the date of this press release, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE HawkEye 360 Inc.