ISA wins SPRCO SBIR to Enhance GEO Space Domain Awareness

HERNDON, Va., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360, the global leader in signals intelligence data and analytics, today announced that the Space Rapid Capabilities Office (SpaceRCO) has selected Innovative Signal Analysis (ISA), now part of HawkEye 360, as one of three companies chosen to develop an adaptable radar‑warning sensor for U.S. military satellites in geosynchronous orbit (GEO). The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Direct-to-Phase II award will support development of a payload designed to detect and characterize emissions from ground-based radars tracking satellites.

HawkEye 360's Command and Control Center - Herndon, VA

SpaceRCO, the rapid acquisition arm within the United States Space Force, is advancing threat awareness options as orbital activity grows more congested and contested. ISA's solution augments ground‑based systems by enabling space‑based detection of radar activity, expanding coverage and improving insight into factors affecting satellites in GEO.

ISA is recognized for its expertise in signal‑processing algorithms and compact payload systems supporting national defense missions. Its Generation 3 Payload Processor delivers strong detection performance and onboard processing in a low‑SWaP architecture aligned with USSF priorities. ISA recently validated these capabilities through its ENCORE payload aboard the International Space Station, which successfully detected and characterized a broad range of radar signals in low Earth orbit.

"Maintaining awareness in GEO is critical as adversary capabilities evolve," said Todd Probert, Chief Operating Officer of HawkEye 360. "ISA's decades of signal‑processing innovation and proven payload designs position us to rapidly field space‑based sensing.

The SBIR effort will advance an adaptable radar‑warning sensor for small satellite platforms in the GEO environment. The program includes onboard processing and secure communications, along with design maturation, testing, and validation in operationally relevant conditions. It also supports planning for transition to production and potential integration across U.S. Space Force and Department of War architectures.

Beyond defense missions, the technology offers potential for dual‑use applications, including space traffic monitoring, electromagnetic environment characterization, and satellite diagnostics for commercial operators, underscoring the broader value of scalable, space‑based sensing.

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is equipping defense, intelligence, and national security leaders with mission-critical signal intelligence to enable faster, better decision-making. By detecting, geolocating, and characterizing radio-frequency emissions worldwide, HawkEye 360 delivers trusted domain awareness and early-warning indicators to the U.S. Government and allied partners. Our space-based collection, proprietary signal processing, and AI-powered analytics transform knowledge of the RF spectrum into a strategic advantage. Proven by operational mission success, HawkEye 360 is redefining how signals intelligence strengthens national and global security.

Forward-Looking Statements

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SOURCE HawkEye 360 Inc.