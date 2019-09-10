Hawkeye Downs Speedway - Race Ten for the 2019 Bandit Big Rig Series

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bandit Series gets set to take on the 1/2 mile historic oval at Hawkeye Downs Speedway on Saturday, September 21st. The Bandits, fresh off a historical event at Five Flags Speedway, saw Luke Whitmire capture his first ever series victory, a race that saw plenty of action.

The series has seen big crowds at each of its prior two events at Hawkeye Downs and expectations are even higher this time around! If you haven't witnessed the Bandits in action yet, here's your chance for an action-packed evening of suspenseful big rig racing! The Iowa races have seen plenty of thrills and spills in the past and expectations are the same this time around.

Doug Solloway, Marketing Director for the Bandit Big Rig Series, sees the excitement building as the race approaches. "Fan support has just been incredible in this market the past two years," said Solloway. "The racing has just been incredible, some of the most exciting we've ever seen for the series."

Bandit series sponsors for the event include: AirDog, Minimizer, Big'Uns Nuts, Foodliner and Sherwin Williams. "We'll have some awesome sponsors onsite, with prizes to be given out, money to be won and even a limited edition Bandit Series truck seat to be given away thanks to Sherwin Williams," said Solloway. Bandit Sponsors Foodliner and Sherwin Williams both will be conducting driver recruiting onsite.

This exciting and affordable family event has activities for the kids and activities going on all day - including a FREE Fan Series Truck Show beginning at 11:00 am, the show encourages drivers to bring out their rigs, with one lucky rig serving as the pace truck for the feature race. Race gates open at 3:00 pm. Fans can meet the drivers of the series on the front stretch of the speedway starting at 5:00 pm – and the green flag drops at 7:00 pm.

Saturday, September 21st – Bandit Big Rig Series at Hawkeye Downs Speedway – get your tickets now at www.banditseries.com.

About Bandit Big Rig Series

The Bandit Big Rig Series returns big rig tractor truck racing to the short track in the United States. The series was designed to be affordable and accessible for anyone wishing to put together a race team.

Contact: Jason Johnson

Bandit Big Rig Series

(507) 676-1987

jason@banditseries.com

SOURCE Bandit Big Rig Series

Related Links

https://www.banditseries.com

