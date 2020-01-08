Hawkeye Systems Announces Evolutionary Changes to its Al-powered Body Cam System

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkeye Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: HWKE ) is pleased to announce that in conjunction with future subsidiary Radiant Images, it has made significant upgrades and additions to its [IN-DEPTH] Camera (the Hawkeye Body Worn Camera).

A considerable evolution and upgrade from previous generation cameras, the [IN-DEPTH] Body Cam System offers AIoT solutions with industry-leading computer vision applications powered by Artificial Intelligence to run cameras on the field and the edge. The application enables cameras to do far more than just capture by applying intelligence and real-time analysis of not only what is happening in the encounter, but also an insight into the subject's pre-attack indicators.

The Hawkeye [IN-DEPTH] Body Camera platform allows for interchangeable multi-camera sensors and optics which provide multi-field of view and specialty sensors such as infrared, thermal imaging, snake tube, pinhole, and camera sensor upgrade path. In addition, the system includes an evidence management platform that preserves the chain of custody and flexible options that allow for the storage of video evidence on premise, in the cloud, or both. Utilizing mesh connectivity, the camera system is highly portable and easily deployable for situations where there is no WiFi or cellular network.

"Hawkeye has made great strides in its partnership with Radiant; which has resulted in a very capable, unique imaging platform we are proud of and looking forward to bring to market," said Corby Marshall, CEO of Hawkeye Systems.

"We are rapidly advancing the development of the body camera industry to usher in a new way of technological advancements. As we continue to work with the Department of Defense (DoD), and other law enforcement agencies, we're focused on fine tuning our camera platform to ensure it fits the needs and wants of these agencies," said Michael Mansouri, co-founder of Radiant Images. "We will provide further updates as it progresses."

A presentation with pictures and videos of the next-generation [IN-DEPTH] body camera system can be found on Hawkeyes' website at www.hawkeyesystemsinc.com

About Radiant Images

Established in 2005, Radiant Images is a multi-award winning technology company and leader in advanced imaging utilized for holographic videos that is transforming media, entertainment and communication devices now and in the future. The company stands apart as a hub of innovation and technological advances in cinema, immersive, volumetric and light field capture, serving clients worldwide in a range of industries. Radiant has been part of some of the world's first and largest never-before immersive experiences, such as the Emmy award winning NASA / JPL's 2018 Interactive Program for Cassini's Grand Finale.

Radiants' AXA system debuted at the National Broadcasters Association in Las Vegas in 2017, showcasing in all leading camera manufacturer exhibits such as ARRI, Sony, Canon, Panasonic, and Red Digital Cinema.

In 2018, Radiant Images was commissioned by Sony Electronics to develop the world's first truly portable light field camera system, called The Meridian, which debuted at the CineGear Expo. That fall, ICG Magazine named Radiant Images "Light Years Ahead" for its advances in holographic video technology with light field and volumetric.

Radiants' innovation continues to be recognized. In June 2019, the company received the Tech Innovation Award from Definition Magazine. In October, Radiant was honored with the prestigious Lumiere Award for its AXA Volumetric Stage and its development of holographic video technology. Wealth & Finance International in November named Radiant as a leading innovator in 360 image analysis solutions for the coveted Artificial Intelligence Awards 2019.

About Hawkeye Systems, Inc.

Hawkeye Systems, Inc. is an American next-generation imaging technology company developing products and services for military, police and the safety of civilians. The company is focused on developing cutting-edge optical imaging products and services to assist the military and police forces with Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR).

Hawkeye is led by U.S. Military Academy (West Point) graduate, as well as film and entertainment industry leaders. We are researching, designing, and developing technology systems to protect and assist our military, police officers and first responders while helping keep civilians safe from all threats both foreign and domestic.

