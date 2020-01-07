Hawkeye Systems Continues to Develop Advanced Technology to Assist U.S. Military

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkeye Systems, Inc (OTCQB: HWKE ) continues to develop advanced technology to assist the United States Department of Defense (DoD) with intelligence, surveillance, and renaissance. Specifically, the company is working on technological advancements tailored for the Department of Defense's needs such as AI-powered body-worn cameras, Wide Area Motion Imaging (WAMI) for surveillance, reconnaissance, and intelligence-gathering, and increased automation through imaging-based inspection and analysis.

"A big part of the value in future tech is not only in the technical advancement, but in the practical application and integration into existing workflow. We continue to be excited about our future subsidiary Radiant Images' award-winning tech; which solves complicated problems and allows for end users to realize the value they inherently possess, be it in entertainment, 5G, AR/VR, military applications, or other areas we are focused on," said Corby Marshall, CEO of Hawkeye Systems.

Hawkeye previously announced it had entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the Department of Defense (DoD). The company works exclusively to provide technologies and systems that meet DoD capability gaps.

As an emerging tech company, Hawkeye Systems is poised to continue breaking through barriers and make a huge impact in the markets they serve.

About Hawkeye Systems, Inc.

Hawkeye Systems, Inc. is an American next-generation imaging technology company developing products and services for military, police and the safety of civilians. The company is focused on developing cutting edge optical imaging products and services to assist the military and police forces with Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR).

Hawkeye is led by U.S. Military Academy (West Point) graduate, as well as film and entertainment industry leaders. We are researching, designing, and developing technology systems to protect and assist our military, police officers and first responders while helping keep civilians safe from all threats both foreign and domestic.For more information, please contact:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to access to capital, liquidity, increased visibility, our growth strategy and product development, updates on the CRADA, acquisition of Radiant Images, and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third-party suppliers and partners; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. Important factors that may cause the actual results to differ from those expressed within may include, but are not limited to: the success or failure of Hawkeye's efforts to successfully market its camera; systems, other products and services as scheduled; Hawkeye's ability to attract and retain quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; increased competition; the ability of Hawkeye to obtain adequate debt or equity financing. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

