Hawkeye Systems' Future Subsidiary Assists With First-Ever 5G Broadcast of a Major Sports Event, the 2020 Pro Bowl

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkeye Systems (OTCQB: HWKE ) announces that future subsidiary Radiant Images assisted in an 8K live stream of the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl into projection domes through a 5G network, marking the first-ever 5G broadcast of a major sports event.

Radiant is well known for groundbreaking innovations in volumetric video capture and high resolution immersive 8K streaming. The Pro Bowl broadcast in Orlando on Jan. 26 was streamed to a 360-degree immersive projection dome in Miami, providing viewers with a unique first-person POV of the game.

"We are excited to be pushing the boundaries of human experiences and connectivity through technology," said Corby Marshall, CEO of Hawkeye Systems. "With the rapid evolution of 5G, people will be able to see and experience content in the highest resolution and lowest latency. The audience will now be able to be immersed into worlds previously only dreamed about or in fantasy, based on the capture of historic, live events or live physical content, to give a true sense of telepresence."

NOTE: Video and images from the production can be found on Hawkeyes' website at www.hawkeyesystemsinc.com .

The 2020 Pro Bowl, the National Football League's all-star game for the 2019 season, took place on Jan. 26 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando and was televised nationally by ESPN. Radiant utilized its 360 Live Stream 8K capabilities for the event through a 5G network. Since 2015, Radiant has been making innovative developments in immersive media using 5G with collaborators such as Nokia.

Radiant was part of the production team that utilized a range of 360 cameras and rigs to capture the action in high resolution 8K 360. The content was sent through a 5G network in real time and broadcast on a massive dome in Miami to create a truly unique immersive experience. Viewers inside the dome were transported into the stadium and right into the action on the field, giving fans access to players like never before. The 8K 360 video also was delivered through head-mounted displays as well as through 5G enabled mobile phones.

5G represents the next step into an age of permanently connected, real-time computing. This new age of connectivity is poised to have a profound impact on both consumer and business IT, triggering a wave of innovation not seen since the evolution of the Internet. Companies and organizations across a range of industries will continue to look to Radiant to find solutions and opportunities to more fully harness this evolving technology.

About Radiant Images

Established in 2005, Radiant Images is a multi-award winning technology company and leader in advanced imaging utilized for holographic videos that is transforming media, entertainment and communication devices now and in the future. The company stands apart as a hub of innovation and technological advances in cinema, immersive, volumetric and light field capture, serving clients worldwide in a range of industries. Radiant has been part of some of the world's first and largest never-before immersive experiences, such as the Emmy award winning NASA / JPL's 2018 Interactive Program for Cassini's Grand Finale.

Radiants' AXA system debuted at the National Broadcasters Association in Las Vegas in 2017, showcasing in all leading camera manufacturer exhibits such as ARRI, Sony, Canon, Panasonic, and Red Digital Cinema.

In 2018, Radiant Images was commissioned by Sony Electronics to develop the world's first truly portable light field camera system, called The Meridian, which debuted at the CineGear Expo. That fall, ICG Magazine named Radiant Images "Light Years Ahead" for its advances in holographic video technology with light field and volumetric.

Radiants' innovation continues to be recognized. In June 2019, the company received the Tech Innovation Award from Definition Magazine. In October, Radiant was honored with the prestigious Lumiere Award for its AXA Volumetric Stage and its development of holographic video technology. Wealth & Finance International in November named Radiant as a leading innovator in 360 image analysis solutions for the coveted Artificial Intelligence Awards 2019.

About Hawkeye Systems, Inc.

Hawkeye Systems, Inc. is an American next-generation imaging technology company developing products and services for military, police and the safety of civilians. The company is focused on developing cutting edge optical imaging products and services to assist the military and police forces with Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR).

Hawkeye is led by U.S. Military Academy (West Point) graduate, as well as film and entertainment industry leaders. We are researching, designing, and developing technology systems to protect and assist our military, police officers and first responders while helping keep civilians safe from all threats both foreign and domestic. For more information, please contact:

Forward-Looking Statements

Important factors that may cause the actual results to differ from those expressed within may include, but are not limited to: the success or failure of Hawkeye's efforts to successfully market its camera; systems, other products and services as scheduled; Hawkeye's ability to attract and retain quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; increased competition; the ability of Hawkeye to obtain adequate debt or equity financing.

