Hawkeye Systems' Subsidiary Wins 2019 Artificial Intelligence Award

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkeye's (OTCQB: HWKE) Radiant Images has been crowned leading innovator in 360 image analysis solution for the coveted 2019 Artificial Intelligence Awards by AI Global's Wealth & Finance International for their AXA Volumetric Stage and its development of holographic video technology.

The Artificial Intelligence Awards were launched to acknowledge exemplary performance and innovation to those companies and key individuals involved within this rapidly evolving market. From streamlining operations to informing better decision making, technology clearly has the potential to revolutionize the future. With technology developments, AI can be applied to nearly every sector.

"We are truly honored to be recognized as leading innovator in 360 image analysis solutions for our technical achievements driving the industry forward," said Michael Mansouri, co-founder of Radiant Images. "Our AXA Volumetric Light Field stages are an important part of all forms of holographic capture for the current and upcoming smart displays and spatial computers. What was previously available for only a glimpse in science fiction movies and futuristic predictions are now a reality with Radiants' AXA Volumetric Light Field stages."

With the AXA Stage, Radiant created the world's most accurate and adaptive volumetric and light field stage. The system supports 100+ cameras with the ability to add additional camera density anywhere inside the sphere. AXA's highly accurate camera positioning is the key to automation and algorithms for all volumetric and light field capture, placing the system squarely on the cutting edge of this technology.

Radiant is at the forefront of precision imaging, optics, machine learning, and AI to create volumetric videos. Immediately gaining traction with its holographic technology, Sony Pictures recently purchased Radiants' AXA Volumetric Stages for its next-generation movie studios.

Radiants' reach extends beyond the entertainment industry as well. Radiants' systems providing live streaming and real-time image analysis of immersive 360-degree video can be applied to a variety of industries and use cases, from the battlefield to the factory floor.

As such, Radiant has developed new business verticals from its core technologies in other areas and industries, including automotive, manufacturing, military, law enforcement, art, sports, space and medicine, plus interactive signage and displays.

For example, Radiant presently is working on projects and developing technologies related to AI body-worn camera systems for military use, as well as mesh intelligence and camera-generated data points utilized to assist an automotive supplier and an art dealer.

The next decade is poised to see major developments and advancements in artificial intelligence and immersive experiences. Companies and organizations across a range of industries will continue to look to Radiant to find solutions and opportunities to more fully harness this evolving technology.

About Radiant Images

Radiant Images is an award-winning technology provider to customers worldwide, specializing in cinema, immersive, volumetric and light field advancements and innovations. The company has been part of some of the world's first and largest never been done before immersive experiences, such as the Emmy-winning NASA/JPL Cassini's Grand Finale as well as the White House Obama's Farewell Speech.

Radiant's AXA system debuted at the National Broadcasters Association in Las Vegas on April 22nd, 2017, showcasing in all leading camera manufacturer exhibits such as ARRI, Sony, Canon, Panasonic, and Red Digital Cinema.

In 2018, Radiant Images was commissioned by Sony Electronics to develop the world's first truly portable light field camera system called The Meridian; which debuted in June 2018 at the CineGear Expo located on the Paramount Studios lot. By the fall of 2018, ICG Magazine named Radiant Images "Light Years Ahead" for their advances in holographic video technology with light field and volumetric.

Most recently, Sony Pictures purchased Radiants' AXA Volumetric Stages for its next-generation movie studios. In October 2019, Radiant received the prestigious Lumiere Award for their AXA Volumetric Stage and its development of holographic video technology.

About Hawkeye Systems, Inc.

Hawkeye Systems, Inc. is an American next-generation imaging technology company developing products and services for military, police and the safety of civilians. The company is focused on developing cutting edge optical imaging products and services to assist the military and police forces with Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR).

Hawkeye is led by U.S. Military Academy (West Point) graduates, as well as film and entertainment industry leaders. We are researching, designing, and developing technology systems to protect and assist our military, police officers and first responders while helping keep civilians safe from all threats both foreign and domestic.

Forward-Looking Statements

