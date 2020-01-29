Hawkeyes' Body Cam Platform Represents Evolutionary Progress for Field Level Biosurveillance

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkeye Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: HWKE ) is pleased to announce the creation of a strong body cam platform for biosurveillance and real-time monitoring of issues such as the Coronavirus

"It's the personnel at the front line that are likely to be exposed first so our thought was why not build in the functionality to give early warning and early detection, not as an afterthought or reactively, but proactively in the platform," said Corby Marshall, CEO of of Hawkeye Systems. "With power and data at the harness point, coupled with the ability to provide real-time connectivity via 5G, the opportunities are limitless."

With the addition of plug and play modules and interoperability with different sensor types, the [In-Depth] Body Cam platform has the ability to collect and monitor data related to bio-hazards and possible public health issues.

A presentation with pictures and videos of the next-generation [IN-DEPTH] Body Cam System can be found on Hawkeyes' website at www.hawkeyesystemsinc.com

About Hawkeye Systems, Inc.

Hawkeye Systems, Inc. is an American next generation imaging technology company developing products and services for military, police and the safety of civilians. The company is focused on developing cutting-edge optical imaging products and services to assist the military and police forces with Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR).

Hawkeye is led by U.S. Military Academy (West Point) graduate, as well as film and entertainment industry leaders. We are researching, designing, and developing technology systems to protect and assist our military, police officers and first responders while helping keep civilians safe from all threats both; foreign and domestic.

