Hawkin Dynamics and Sports Academy Partner to Expand Access to Sport Science and Decentralize Performance Data

WESTBROOK, Maine, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkin Dynamics, the global leader in force measurement technology, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Sports Academy, a premier destination for athlete development and performance training. This collaboration aims to expand access to sport science for athletes of all ages while equipping coaches and staff with tools to deliver consistent, data-driven training across a rapidly growing network of facilities.

Sports Academy athletes harness Hawkin Dynamics force plate technology to gain actionable insights and elevate training outcomes.

Sports Academy recently opened its newest location at PGA of America in Frisco, Texas, expanding on its proven multi-sport ecosystem that includes flagship facilities in Thousand Oaks, California, and Frisco, Texas, as well as training centers in Seal Beach, California, and Millington, Tennessee.

This partnership builds on Sports Academy's expanding research and performance platform at PGA of America to create standardized, data-driven development models that elevate golf performance at every level of the sport.

To deliver best-in-class performance data for athletes of all ages, Sports Academy is integrating Hawkin Dynamics' force plate and TruStrength dynamometer systems across its network of facilities. This transition from legacy tools reflects Sports Academy's commitment to usability and clarity in sports science.

"Our mission remains to make sport science accessible and impactful," said Ben Watson, CEO at Hawkin Dynamics. "Sports Academy shares that vision, and together we're creating an environment where every athlete—from youth to elite—can benefit from objective performance data."

Sports Academy's reach extends beyond traditional team sports, serving a diverse population of athletes from youth to professionals in multiple disciplines. This includes its work with PGA Headquarters in Frisco, TX, where Sports Academy delivers proven training models to create consistent, evidence-based pathways across all levels.

"This partnership elevates the way we measure, train, and empower athletes," said Nate Borunda, Co-Founder of Sports Academy. "Hawkin Dynamics brings world-class technology that strengthens our commitment to data-driven performance and unlocks a new level of precision inside Sports Academy."

Hawkin Dynamics' platform offers a streamlined user experience, faster and more meaningful insights, and direct support from a team of biomechanic experts. With intuitive software and shared API capabilities, Sports Academy can standardize data collection and interpretation, giving coaches and clinicians consistent, actionable information they can use immediately.

About Hawkin Dynamics

Hawkin Dynamics is a human performance technology company delivering innovative, reliable, and intuitive force measurement solutions. Its wireless force plates, portable TruStrength dynamometer, and cloud-based software enable coaches, clinicians, and researchers to analyze movement with precision and speed. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, Hawkin Dynamics has a global team, including offices in Australia, England, and Ireland. The company is trusted by hundreds of organizations worldwide for its validated technology, responsive service, and commitment to better decision-making through data.

About Sports Academy

Sports Academy, a premier institution in human performance, fosters a high-performance culture driven by excellence, innovation, and expertise. Renowned as industry-leading experts, we empower individuals and teams to achieve extraordinary results through leading-edge protocols, state-of-the-art facilities, and world-class coaching. Our expert-driven, safe, and effective full-circle training approach serves youth, adult, amateur, professional, tactical, and elite athletes. Collaborating with top professionals in sports medicine, rehabilitation, cognition, sports science, and research, we implement evidence-based practices and utilize best-in-class performance technology. Sports Academy's flagship facilities in California and Texas are complete with full diagnostic, development, competition, and recovery environments that energize the training and competitive experiences that yield optimal results.

