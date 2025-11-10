Precision Meets Purpose: Exos and Hawkin Dynamics Announce Partnership

WESTBROOK, Maine, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkin Dynamics, a leader in force plate technology, and Exos, a global pioneer in human performance, are proud to announce a partnership aimed at redefining how athletes, tactical professionals, and corporate employees train, recover, and perform.

An Exos athlete leveraging Hawkin Dynamics force plates to unlock deeper insights into performance and recovery.

United by a shared mission to elevate human potential, this collaboration integrates Hawkin Dynamics' cutting-edge force plate and dynamometry systems into Exos' elite training environments. This fusion of technology and coaching will empower Exos' practitioners and clients with real-time, evidence-based insights to help bridge the gap between scientific data and on-field execution.

"At Exos, our methodology is built on science, precision, and personalization," said Matthew Darnell, senior director of methodology at Exos. "Partnering with Hawkin Dynamics allows us to deepen that commitment, ensuring data isn't just collected—it's applied with purpose. Together, we're setting a new benchmark for how human performance is measured and advanced."

Hawkin Dynamics' validated force-measurement systems are trusted by elite organizations worldwide, including professional sports teams, clinicians, military units, and those supporting athletes at the NFL and NBA Combines, to assess neuromuscular readiness, fatigue, and recovery. Now, Exos brings that same precision technology directly into its coaching ecosystem to enhance their end-to-end model where data drives every phase of performance, from assessment to recovery.

"Exos sets the standard for human performance," said Ben Watson, CEO of Hawkin Dynamics. "Our mission has always been to make advanced biomechanics accessible. Together, we're empowering coaches and athletes to make smarter, faster, and more confident decisions."

The partnership will roll out across select Exos facilities and programs, with plans to expand integration into tactical, corporate wellness, and rehab settings in 2026.

About Hawkin Dynamics

Hawkin Dynamics is a human performance technology company delivering innovative, reliable, and intuitive force measurement solutions. Its wireless force plates, portable TruStrength dynamometer, and cloud-based software enable coaches, clinicians, and researchers to analyze movement with precision and speed. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, Hawkin Dynamics has a global team, including offices in Australia, England, and Ireland. The company is trusted by hundreds of organizations worldwide for its validated technology, responsive service, and commitment to better decision-making through data.

About Exos

For nearly 30 years, Exos has been dedicated to getting people ready for the moments that matter by promoting a holistic approach to health. As a high-performance coaching company, Exos applies its evidence-based methodology to programming designed to unlock the potential in everyone from corporate employees, elite athletes, military operators, and beyond. This personalized, results-driven approach is why more than 20% of ‌Fortune 100 companies trust Exos as their workplace well-being partner. Since 1995, Exos has impacted over one million lives, and our 2.7K+ team members continue this legacy in 380+ facilities around the world. www.teamexos.com

